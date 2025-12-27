Zelenskyy says fresh Russian attack on Ukraine shows Putin's 'true attitude' ahead of Trump meeting

Expand / Collapse search
Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
A fresh Russian attack against Kyiv involving hundreds of drones and dozens of missiles is putting the "true attitude of Putin and his inner circle" on display, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Saturday, as he prepared to meet with President Donald Trump. 

The overnight blitz in Ukraine’s capital left at least one person dead and 27 injured, local authorities told the Associated Press. It unfolded as Zelenskyy is set to meet with Trump in Florida on Sunday, where he said he will share a 20-point peace proposal to end the conflict with Russia. 

"Another Russian attack is still ongoing: since last night, there have been almost 500 drones – a large number of ‘shaheds’ – as well as 40 missiles, including Kinzhals. The primary target is Kyiv – energy facilities and civilian infrastructure," Zelenskyy wrote on X on Saturday morning. "Regrettably, there have been hits, and ordinary residential buildings have been damaged. Rescuers are searching for a person trapped under the rubble of one of them." 

"There have been many questions over the past few days – so where is Russia’s response to the proposals to end the war offered by the United States and the world? Russian representatives engage in lengthy talks, but in reality, Kinzhals and ‘shaheds’ speak for them. This is the true attitude of Putin and his inner circle," Zelenskyy added. "They do not want to end the war and seek to use every opportunity to cause Ukraine even greater suffering and increase their pressure on others around the world."

ZELENSKYY SAYS HE WILL MEET WITH TRUMP 'BEFORE THE NEW YEAR' 

Zelenskyy, Putin and Trump

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, Russian President Vladimir Putin, center, and President Donald Trump. (Viktor Kovalchuk/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images; Mikhail Metzel, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP; Alex Brandon/AP)

Zelenskyy also said Saturday that, "If Russia turns even the Christmas and New Year period into a time of destroyed homes and burned apartments, of ruined power plants, then this sick activity can only be responded to with truly strong steps." 

"The United States has this capability. Europe has this capability. Many of our partners have this capability. The key is to use it," he declared. 

Trump, ahead of the meeting with Zelenskyy, has said he will call the final shots on a peace deal to end the conflict.

US OFFICIALS TOUT PROGRESS IN TALKS TO REACH 'LASTING AND DURABLE PEACE' BETWEEN UKRAINE, RUSSIA 

Explosion from drone striking apartment building in Kyiv, Ukraine

A drone hits an apartment building in Kyiv during Russia's attack on Ukraine on Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025. (Gleb Garanich/Reuters)

"He doesn’t have anything until I approve it," Trump told Politico Friday. "So we’ll see what he’s got." 

The Russian Defense Ministry said Saturday that it carried out a "massive strike" overnight, using "long-range precision-guided weapons from land, air, and sea, including Kinzhal hypersonic aeroballistic missiles" and drones, on energy infrastructure facilities "used by the Ukrainian Armed Forces," as well as "Ukrainian military-industrial complex enterprises." 

Rescuers look at debris inside apartment building damaged in Ukraine war

Rescuers work on the scene of a building damaged by a Russian attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025.  (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)

The ministry said the strike came in response to Ukraine’s attacks on "civilian objects" in Russia.

Firefighter responds to burning building in Kyiv, Ukraine

Flames rise from a residential building following a Russian strike on Kyiv, Ukraine, on Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025.  (State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout/Anadolu via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP 

Earlier on Saturday, the ministry said its air defenses shot down seven Ukrainian drones over the Russian regions of Krasnodar and Adygeya overnight. 

Fox News Digital’s Diana Stancey and The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.

