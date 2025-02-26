Zelenskyy looking for ‘NATO or something similar’ as he prepares for meeting with Trump



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy does not seem like he’s afraid of playing hardball with President Donald Trump during their expected meeting on Friday. While speaking with the media in Ukraine, Zelenskyy vowed to "resolve" the issue around NATO, saying he is looking to either join the alliance or "something similar."

Zelenskyy has been pushing for Ukraine to gain NATO membership, and on Sunday he said he would resign from the presidency if that meant peace and entry into the alliance for his country. However, U.S. officials have said NATO membership for Ukraine is off the table in the near future, as Russia would not agree to such terms.

When briefing the press on Wednesday, Zelenskyy also teased possible topics for discussion during his expected meeting with Trump and said he has "very important questions" for the U.S. president, including whether the U.S. will cut off aid.

Trump and Zelenskyy are expected to discuss a possible rare earth minerals deal, which the U.S. president says has been "pretty much negotiated." On Monday, Trump said that the deal included minerals and "various other things."

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told "Sunday Morning Futures" that the first part of the deal involves the formation of a partnership between the two countries and "involves strategic minerals, energy and state-owned enterprises."

"We make money if the Ukrainian people make money, and I believe that with the United States of America, our businesses are willing to come in and provide capital that we can accelerate the Ukrainian growth trajectory and take in substantial monies for the U.S. taxpayers and get the Ukrainian economy on a great growth trajectory."

The Ukrainian leader also told the press on Wednesday that it was important that Trump answers his questions before meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Earlier this month, Trump said he had a "lengthy and highly productive" call with Putin, however, no face-to-face meeting is scheduled as of the time of this writing. The Kremlin said a face-to-face meeting between Trump and Putin could possibly happen this month, but that it might take more time, according to Reuters.



Friday’s meeting between Trump and Zelenskyy comes at a crucial moment as the relationship between the two nations grows rocky.

Earlier this week, the U.S. voted against a United Nations resolution laying blame on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine and demanding the removal of Russian troops from Ukrainian territory. Subsequently, the U.S. abstained from a vote on its own resolution after several nations succeeded in amending it to make it clear that Russia was responsible.

Zelenskyy recently criticized Trump, saying the president was in a "disinformation space." Vice President JD Vance later called out the Ukrainian leader’s "atrocious" approach to the administration.

Following the criticisms, Trump accused Zelenskyy of being "a dictator without elections" in a Truth Social post and said that if the Ukrainian leader doesn’t "move fast" he wouldn’t "have a country left."

