Trump envoy for Russia and Ukraine calls Zelenskyy a 'courageous leader' after Trump lambasts foreign figure

Assistant to the President and Special Presidential Envoy for Russia and Ukraine Keith Kellogg called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a "courageous leader" in a tweet after President Donald Trump assailed the foreign figure as "A Dictator without Elections" earlier this week.

Kellogg met with Zelenskyy this week.

"A long and intense day with the senior leadership of Ukraine. Extensive and positive discussions with @ZelenskyyUa, the embattled and courageous leader of a nation at war and his talented national security team," Kellogg tweeted.

Kellogg's positive characterization of Zelenskyy came after Trump targeted the Ukrainian president on Truth Social this week.

"A Dictator without Elections, Zelenskyy better move fast or he is not going to have a Country left," Trump declared in the post.

America has provided billions worth of aid to assist Ukraine as the embattled Eastern European nation fights Russia.

But Trump is seeking an end to the deadly, years-long Russia-Ukraine war.

"In the meantime, we are successfully negotiating an end to the War with Russia, something all admit only "TRUMP," and the Trump Administration, can do. Biden never tried, Europe has failed to bring Peace, and Zelenskyy probably wants to keep the 'gravy train' going. I love Ukraine, but Zelenskyy has done a terrible job, his Country is shattered, and MILLIONS have unnecessarily died," he asserted in the Truth Social post.