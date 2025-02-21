Expand / Collapse search
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Trump envoy for Russia and Ukraine calls Zelenskyy a 'courageous leader' after Trump lambasts foreign figure

Trump called Zelenskyy as 'A Dictator without Elections' earlier this week

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
Published
Trump sounds off on Zelenskyy amid feud over peace talks: 'I've had it' Video

Trump sounds off on Zelenskyy amid feud over peace talks: 'I've had it'

President Donald Trump joins 'The Brian Kilmeade Show' to discuss the latest on the war in Gaza after Hamas falsely claimed it released the body of Shiri Bibas and his take on the war in Ukraine amid growing tension with Zelenskyy.

Assistant to the President and Special Presidential Envoy for Russia and Ukraine Keith Kellogg called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a "courageous leader" in a tweet after President Donald Trump assailed the foreign figure as "A Dictator without Elections" earlier this week.

Kellogg met with Zelenskyy this week.

"A long and intense day with the senior leadership of Ukraine. Extensive and positive discussions with @ZelenskyyUa, the embattled and courageous leader of a nation at war and his talented national security team," Kellogg tweeted.

TRUMP CALLS UKRAINE'S ZELENSKYY A ‘DICTATOR WITHOUT ELECTIONS’ AS RIFT WIDENS

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Keith Kellogg

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) greets US envoy Keith Kellogg at his offices in Kyiv on Feb. 20, 2025, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP via Getty Images)

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for comment on Friday but did not receive a response in time for publication.

Kellogg's positive characterization of Zelenskyy came after Trump targeted the Ukrainian president on Truth Social this week. 

TRUMP AND ZELENSKYY WAR OF WORDS HEATS UP EVEN AS US LOOKS TO WIND DOWN WAR IN UKRAINE

Waltz says Zelenskyy should 'tone down' criticism of Trump Video

"A Dictator without Elections, Zelenskyy better move fast or he is not going to have a Country left," Trump declared in the post. 

America has provided billions worth of aid to assist Ukraine as the embattled Eastern European nation fights Russia.

But Trump is seeking an end to the deadly, years-long Russia-Ukraine war. 

TRUMP'S FRUSTRATIONS WITH ZELENSKYY ESCALATE AS US TURNS UP PRESSURE ON UKRAINE TO REACH PEACE DEAL

Trump and Zelenskyy spar amid peace talks Video

"In the meantime, we are successfully negotiating an end to the War with Russia, something all admit only "TRUMP," and the Trump Administration, can do. Biden never tried, Europe has failed to bring Peace, and Zelenskyy probably wants to keep the 'gravy train' going. I love Ukraine, but Zelenskyy has done a terrible job, his Country is shattered, and MILLIONS have unnecessarily died," he asserted in the Truth Social post.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

