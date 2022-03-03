Expand / Collapse search
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Published

Zelenskyy says it's a 'pity' US support came 'after' Russian war began

'We have good contact,' President Zelenskyy said of his communication with Biden

By Emma Colton | Fox News
Trey Yingst asks Ukrainian President Zelenskyy about talks with Biden Video

Trey Yingst asks Ukrainian President Zelenskyy about talks with Biden

Fox News correspondent Trey Yingst asks Volodymyr Zelenskyy about his communications with President Biden and whether the U.S. took too long to respond to Russian aggression.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he and President Biden have "good" communication but said it’s a "pity" the support came after Russia invaded Ukraine. 

And Zelenskyy issued a challenge to Russian President Vladimir Putin: "Sit down with me to negotiate, just not at 30 meters," an apparent reference to a long table that has appeared in recent images of Putin meeting with other world leaders.

"I don’t bite. What are you afraid of?" Zelenskyy added, according to the Associated Press. "Any words are more important than shots."

Zelenskyy told Fox News’ Trey Yingst Thursday that, "We have good contact," when asked about his communications with Biden and if the U.S. waited too long to give Ukraine support. 

RUSSIA-UKRAINE: ZELENSKYY SAYS IT'S A 'PITY' US SUPPORT CAME 'AFTER' RUSSIAN WAR BEGAN: LIVE UPDATES

"I can tell you the truth. It’s a pity it began after the beginning of this war, but we have it. My appreciation to him and to his team. So we can speak now often," Zelenskyy added. 

"The question is not about Biden, it's more about indecisiveness of the world," Zelenskyy added, according to a translation. 

KYIV, UKRAINE - FEBRUARY 25:  Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy holds a press conference on Russia's military operation in Ukraine, on February 25, 2022 in Kyiv. (Photo by Presidency of Ukraine/Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

KYIV, UKRAINE - FEBRUARY 25:  Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy holds a press conference on Russia's military operation in Ukraine, on February 25, 2022 in Kyiv. (Photo by Presidency of Ukraine/Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) ((Photo by Presidency of Ukraine/Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images))

The Ukrainian leader continued, adding that the "whole world is late with Ukraine."

BIDEN TO SPEAK WITH UKRAINE PRESIDENT ZELENSKY AS RUSSIAN FORCES GATHER ON BORDER

Biden and Zelenskyy spoke for more than 30 minutes on Tuesday. The two talked about "ongoing deliveries of security assistance, economic support, and humanitarian aid," and Russia's attacks on civilians, including the bombing near the Babyn Yar Holocaust memorial, the White House said.

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the debt ceiling during an event in the State Dining Room of the White House, Monday, Oct. 4 in Washington.

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the debt ceiling during an event in the State Dining Room of the White House, Monday, Oct. 4 in Washington. A California man was arrested in Iowa last week as he was traveling to Washington D.C., after he was found with a "hit list" featuring Biden, former presidents and Dr. Anthony Fauci. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Biden held his first phone call as president with Zelenskyy back in April, as tensions between Russia and Ukraine began to rise. The two leaders have spoken a handful of times since, including in September during a meeting at the White House and on a call in December as Russian forces gathering on Ukraine’s border.

Fox News' Ronn Blitzer contributed to this report. 