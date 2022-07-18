Zelenskyy fires head of Ukraine Security Service, announces hundreds of criminal treason cases

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy fired two senior members of his administration, including the Head of the Security Service of Ukraine, he said during a nightly address.

Zelenskyy said on Sunday that corruption was pouring through the ranks of his government and that the State Bureau of Investigation was undergoing a "full-scale investigation" into officials and law enforcement officers suspected of treason or other nefarious activities.

"As of today, 651 criminal proceedings have been registered regarding treason and collaboration activities of employees of prosecutor's offices, pretrial investigation bodies, and other law enforcement agencies," the Ukrainian president said. "In 198 criminal proceedings, relevant persons were notified of suspicion. In particular, more than 60 employees of the prosecutor's office and the Security Service of Ukraine remained in the occupied territory and are working against our state."

BELARUSIAN COMMANDER IN UKRAINE SAYS 'MATTER OF TIME' BEFORE HE HAS TO FIGHT HIS OWN COUNTRY IN RUSSIA'S WAR

"Such an array of crimes against the foundations of the national security of the state and the connections detected between the employees of the security forces of Ukraine and the special services of Russia pose very serious questions to the relevant leadership," he added. "Each of these questions will receive a proper answer. Today I made a decision to remove the Prosecutor General from office and to dismiss the Head of the Security Service of Ukraine."

Zelenskyy also said he would be appointing a new head of the Specialized Anticorruption Prosecutor's Office and the National Anticorruption Bureau of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian president also acknowledged an investigation into the former security leader of the Crimean Peninsula, whom he fired months ago.

"Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation together with the Security Service of Ukraine detained the former head of the Main Directorate of the Security Service of Ukraine in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea. This person was dismissed by me at the beginning of the full-scale invasion, and as we can see, that decision was completely justified. Sufficient evidence has been collected to notify this person of suspicion of treason," he said. "All his criminal activities are documented. Everything he has done during these months as well as earlier will get a proper legal assessment."

RUSSIA'S SHOIGU SAYS WAR IN UKRAINE WILL END WHEN PUTIN'S 'TASKS' ARE COMPLETED

Zelenskyy added: "Everyone who together with him was part of a criminal group that worked in the interests of the Russian Federation will also be held accountable. It is about the transfer of secret information to the enemy and other facts of cooperation with the Russian special services.

While the Ukrianian government continues the "self-purification" operation, they continue to endure a physical war with Russia, the president said.

"It is definitely possible to bring all Russian war criminals to justice. Each of the collaborators. All those responsible for terror. For everything that happens during 144 days and in more than eight years," he concluded. "It will be done."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Russia first invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 in what many experts predicted would be a swift victory.