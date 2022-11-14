Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Russia
Published

Zambian student dies while fighting alongside Russian troops, Zambian government wants answers

Zambian government is seeking answers as to how a foreign student could end up on the Russian battlefield

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 14 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 14

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Zambian student who was serving a 9-year, six-month sentence in a Russian prison has been killed fighting alongside Russian troops in Ukraine, the Zambian government announced Monday.

Zambian Foreign Minister Stanley Kakubo says Russian officials informed the Zambian government of the death of 23 year-old Lemekhane Nyireda, who was a government-sponsored student before he was sentenced for unspecified crimes in April 2020.

Kakubo said the Zambian government was seeking answers from Russia about how Nyirenda ended up on the battlefield in Russia’s war against Ukraine.

UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT ZELENSKYY SAYS INVESTIGATORS HAVE 'DOCUMENTED MORE THAN 400 RUSSIAN WAR CRIMES' IN KHERSON

"In view of this very sad development, the Zambian government has requested the Russian authorities to urgently provide information on the circumstances under which a Zambia citizen, serving a prison sentence in Moscow, could have been recruited to fight in Ukraine and subsequently lose his life," Kakubo said Monday.

Zambia's Foreign Minister is demanding answers regarding the death of a Zambian student who died while fighting alongside Russian troops. The student's remains have been transported to the border city of Rostov, above.

Zambia's Foreign Minister is demanding answers regarding the death of a Zambian student who died while fighting alongside Russian troops. The student's remains have been transported to the border city of Rostov, above. (KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images)

US CALLS FOR UKRAINE TO LIBERATE ALL ITS CITIZENS, AS CHANCES OF PEACE TALKS DIMINISH

He said the Zambian Embassy in the Russian capital of Moscow had established that Nyirenda died on Sept. 22 and that his remains have been transported to the Russian border town of Rostov ahead of repatriation to Zambia.

Before his prison sentence, Nyirenda was studying nuclear engineering at the Moscow Engineering Physics Institute. He was serving his sentence at the Tyer medium security prison on the outskirts of Moscow, according to the Zambian government.