Yemen's Houthis fire 2 missiles at cargo ship whose final destination is Iranian port

The ship's final destination was Bandar Iman Khomeini, Iran, a port city in the Persian Gulf, U.S. Central Command said on social media

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
Iran-backed Houthi rebels targeted a commercial cargo ship Monday in the Red Sea whose final destination was an Iranian port, the U.S. military said. 

The Houthis fired two missiles from Yemen toward the Bab al-Mandeb Strait sometime between 3:30 a.m. and 3:45 a.m. 

The terrorist fighters targeted the MV Star Iris, a Greek-owned, Marshall Islands-flagged ship traveling in the Red Sea from Brazil, U.S. Central Command said. 

Houthi militants in vehicles

Houthi fighters man heavy machine guns mounted on vehicles at a rally in support of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, and the recent Houthi strikes on shipping in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden. On Monday, the group targeted a commercial ship in the Red Sea. (Mohammed Hamoud/Getty Images)

The vessel's final destination was Bandar Iman Khomeini, Iran, a port city in the Persian Gulf. 

"The ship reports being seaworthy with minor damage and no injuries to the crew," Centcom posted on X. 

The Houthis have been backed by Iran and have threatened cargo shipping in and around the Red Sea in recent months as retaliation against Israel over its war with Hamas

The U.S. has launched a series of airstrikes against the Houthis in recent weeks in an effort to deter the group's actions. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.