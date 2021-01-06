World leaders condemn violence at U.S. Capitol, urge orderly transfer of power

World leaders expressed concern over the unrest that occurred on Capitol Hill on Wednesday while condemning the violence that took place.

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: "Disgraceful scenes in U.S. Congress," Johnson tweeted. "The United States stands for democracy around the world and it is now vital that there should be a peaceful and orderly transfer of power."

LIVE UPDATES: CHAOS ENGULFS DC AS PROTESTERS STORM CAPITOL: ONE PERSON SHOT; TRUMP URGES 'PEACE'

"Shocking scenes in Washington, D.C.," NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said. "The outcome of this democratic election must be respected."

From Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told a Vancouver news outlet Wednesday he was following the situation. "There is an important electoral process unfolding in the United States and I think we all want it and need it to unfold properly and peacefully. And so we certainly hope things will calm down."

A number of domestic leaders on both sides of the aisle condemned the rioting as well.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., blasted the violence as "so un-American." He told Fox News' Bill Hemmer: "I condemn any of this violence. I could not be more disappointed in the way our country looks at this very moment. People are getting hurt."

The shocking scenes coming out of the Capitol showed shattered windows, people clashing with police officers, and a bloodied woman leaving the building on a stretcher. At least one person was reported shot.

Wednesday's riots came against the backdrop of planned demonstrations of Trump supporters protesting the handling of the 2020 election results. The storming of the Capitol took place after months of President Trump telling supporters that the election was stolen and Republicans raising red flags about apparent irregularities in ballot counts.

Vice President Pence declined President Trump's request to overturn the election in the Senate, prompting the president to accuse him of cowardice.

Trump released a video Wednesday afternoon directing supporters to go home and allow for peace. "We have to have law and order," he said.