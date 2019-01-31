Woman who slapped immigration official at Bali airport goes missing hours before court hearing

A British national who was filmed apparently slapping an Indonesian immigration official at a Bali airport last year has disappeared just hours before she was due to appear in court.

A video that was posted online shows Auj-e Taqaddas, 43, appearing to strike and swear at him when he asked her to pay a hefty fine for overstaying her visa. The video was widely circulated on social media shortly after the 2018 incident.

Taqaddas, who is Pakistani-born but lives in London, has disputed the video, saying it was altered to make her look bad, according to Sky News.

She was scheduled to appear before a judge on Wednesday, but did not show up and authorities cannot locate her.

MMA FIGHTER BRAWLS WITH TRAVELER AT ATLANTA AIRPORT: REPORT

Taqaddas was facing the equivalent of a $2,600 fine for overstaying her month-long visa by about seven months.

Indonesian authorities told reporters that Taqaddas has not responded to messages left for her and apparently checked out a hotel.

LION AIR FLIGHT'S COCKPIT VOICE RECORDER RECOVERED BY INDONESIA NAVY DIVERS

"She cannot travel outside Bali because she has been blacklisted by immigration," public prosecutor Nyoman Triarta Kurniawan was quoted as telling reporters.

Taqaddas now faces worse than a fine. Kurniawan would like to see her spend a year in jail for assaulting the immigration official.

In her not-guilty plea in a previous court hearing, she alleged that the video was doctored and that she was framed.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Her hearing has been rescheduled to Feb. 11 as authorities try to track her down.