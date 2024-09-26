Woman stunned to find out she’s dead by reading her own online obituary

A British woman was in for a surprise when her friends called to say her obituary was posted online, but she was still alive.

United Kingdom publication, Metro, reported that 39-year-old Faye Finaro of Nottingham was stunned to see her name and photo in the obituary section of the Mansfield Chad.

Along with Finaro’s obituary was an option to send flowers to her grieving family.

Finaro reportedly only saw the post after a friend called her to make sure "she wasn’t dead," after seeing her name on the page’s "Legacy" section.

"[Two] years ago, a celebration was sent in to the Mansfield Chad website congratulating me on my business launch. It appears this section of the Chad is merged now with the legacy obituaries, and it is showing that I am dead," the undead Finaro wrote to the publication.

She then asked Legacy to remove the obituary, saying she is the "only person in the world" with her name, and the obituary is causing people to become concerned.

Finaro was later told by the publication the obituary had been removed, adding that the obituary could still appear in search engine results for about 30 days.

"Yayyyy I’m alive again," Finaro wrote on Facebook.

Metro reported that Finaro said she thinks the issue happened when a post celebrating her new business became mixed up with the publication’s legacy section.

"I might have 30 days of flowers coming," she said. "It was a standard day in my life when I got a call from a friend asking me if I was alive.

"My friend was quite concerned," Finaro added. "I posted it on Facebook and quite a few people commented and thought it was hilarious – my son found it really funny."