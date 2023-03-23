Expand / Collapse search
Australia
Published

Woman finds 6-foot-long deadly snake 'lying in bed looking at me'

The Eastern Brown snake causes more deaths from a snake bite than any other species of snake in Australia.

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
An Australian woman found one of the world's most venomous snakes in her bed Monday. 

Images of the massive Eastern Brown snake were posted to Facebook by Zachery Richards of Zachery's Snake and Reptile Relocation. The photos show the long snake on a bed in a Queensland home.

An Eastern Brown Snake was found in Australian woman's bed in Maroon.

An Eastern Brown Snake was found in Australian woman's bed in Maroon. (Zachery's Snake and Reptile Relocation)

"When I arrived, she [the resident] was waiting outside for me, and I went inside to the bedroom that the snake was in, and she had the door shut with a towel underneath, so it couldn't get out," Richards told CBS News. "I pushed the door open, and it was lying in bed looking at me."

He said the 6-foot-long snake most likely came into the home through an open door to escape the heat. He said he took the serpent to an area farthest from the nearest home. 

Eastern Brown snakes can be found across eastern Australia and is probably encountered by humans more than any other snake, according to the Australia Museum. 

This species has the unfortunate distinction of causing more deaths from a snake bite than any other species of snake in Australia, the Museum said.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.