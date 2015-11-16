Witnesses: 4 killed in overnight attacks in Burundi's violence-wracked capital

Witnesses say four people were killed overnight in continuing violence in Burundi's capital.

One witness said Monday he saw three bodies with bullet wounds following an attack targeting a nightclub in the normally calm neighborhood of Bwiza. Another witness said a man was killed in a grenade attack in a nearby house. Someone also fired a rocket at the home of the mayor of Bujumbura but the perimeter wall stopped it.

The witnesses spoke on condition of anonymity because of safety concerns.

Burundi has been wracked by violence since April when President Pierre Nkurunziza announced he would seek a third term in elections he eventually won. At least 240 people have been killed since April, according to the U.N.

The international community is urging political talks to end the killings.