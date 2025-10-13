Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Middle East

Trump writes message to Israelis after all living hostages released by Hamas

President arrives in Israel to address Knesset as prisoner exchange unfolds

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
close
President Trump writes message to Israelis Video

President Trump writes message to Israelis

At Israel’s Knesset, Trump calls visit 'a great and beautiful day, a new beginning.' (Credit: Host TV)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump on Monday hailed a "new beginning" for the Middle East ahead of his address to the Israeli parliament, as Hamas released all 20 living Israeli hostages from captivity in Gaza.

Trump arrived in Israel Monday morning to coincide with the exchange of hostages and Palestinian prisoners between Israel and Hamas. 

"This is my great honor — a great and beautiful day. A new beginning," Trump wrote in a guest book.

The 20 living Israeli hostages were released Monday as part of an agreement intended to end the conflict that began with the Oct. 7, 2023, attack by Hamas terrorists. Israel also began to release around 2,000 Palestinians, including 250 terrorists.

TRUMP STARTS WEEK IN MIDDLE EAST, OVERSEEING HISTORIC PEACE AGREEMENT

Donald Trump sitting at desk at the Knesset as he signs a guestbook with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and others watching

Trump wrote in a guestbook at the Knesset, "This is my great honor — a great and beautiful day. A new beginning." Trump attended Israeli parliament on Monday, Oct. 13, 2025 in Jerusalem. (Avi Ohayon/ GPO )

Trump received several standing ovations from Israeli lawmakers as he prepared to give a speech after meeting with the families of hostages. 

President Donald Trump smiling as he receives a standing ovation

President Donald Trump receives a standing ovation before speaking at the Knesset, Israel's parliament, Monday, Oct. 13, 2025 in Jerusalem. (Chip Somodevilla/Pool via AP)

Trump plans to declare "the historic dawn of a new Middle East" in his speech at the Knesset and that "generations from now, this will be remembered as the moment that everything began to change," according to excerpts released by the White House.

WORLD LEADERS PRAISE 'LANDMARK' ISRAEL-HAMAS PEACE DEAL MEDIATED BY US: 'NEW HORIZON OF HOPE'

Trump will also insist that "Israel has won all that can be won by force of arms," and "it is time to translate these victories against terrorists on the battlefield into the ultimate prize of peace and prosperity."

Trump sitting and listening as Netanyahu speaks at the Knesset

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses the Knesset as President Donald Trump and Amir Ohana, Speaker of the Israeli Knesset, look on at the Knesset, Israel's parliament, Monday, Oct. 13, 2025 in Jerusalem. (Chip Somodevilla/Pool via AP)

In a gesture to Iran, which fought a brief war with Israel earlier this year, Trump plans to say that "the hand of friendship and cooperation is always open."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Following his visit to Israel, the president will then continue on to Egypt, where Trump and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi will lead a summit in Sharm el-Sheikh with leaders from more than 20 countries on peace in Gaza and the broader Middle East.

Fox News Digital's Rachel Wolf and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Close modal

Continue