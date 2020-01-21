Winter storm lashes Spain for third day, killing at least 4, cutting power to thousands

A powerful winter storm battered Spain for a third day on Tuesday, bringing strong winds, heavy rains, and massive waves to a region that's seen at least four deaths linked to the severe weather.

The storm arrived on Sunday, bringing heavy snow, rain, and gale-force winds to Spain before moving into southern France by Tuesday.

Much of the northeastern province of Gerona was without electricity Tuesday because of a fault in the power connection with France, emergency services said on its Twitter account. Around 200,000 people were reported to have been impacted.

So far, at least four deaths have been linked to the storm.

A man died Sunday in the northern province of Leon when he was run over by a car as he tried to put snow chains on his own vehicle. A second man died the same day after being hit by a roof slate blown off by winds in the central town of Pedro Bernado.

On Monday, a homeless woman was found dead after sleeping outside during the storm in the eastern town of Gandia and freezing to death, municipal officials told Reuters. Another man in the town of Moixent was found dead outside of his home and showed signs of hypothermia.

The storm generated massive waves and gale-force winds that smashed into seafront towns, damaging many shops and restaurants.

Videos posted to social media showed flooded streets in Valencia and other cities in Spain.

Many schools remained closed Tuesday in the northeastern region of Catalonia as well as the Valencia region further south and the inland region of Aragon, Spanish media said.

Traffic authorities said dozens of roads remained impassable because of the snow, including a major highway between the northeastern town of Figueres and the French border. The severe weather is expected to last in the region until Wednesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.