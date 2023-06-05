Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Germany
Published

Winds exacerbate German wildfire, ammo-rich military base consumed

Fire outside Berlin has doubled in size due to ferocious winds

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 5 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 5

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Strong winds have fanned flames at a wildfire on a German military training site that is known to contain large amounts of ammunition, causing it to double in size, officials said Monday.

MICHIGAN WILDFIRE THAT BURNED OVER 3 SQUARE MILES SPARKED BY CAMPFIRE

The fire near Jueterbog, south of Berlin, had been simmering for days as authorities scrambled to prevent it reaching surrounding villages.

German wildfire

Strong winds have doubled the size of a wildfire in eastern Germany, which has now consumed a Brandenburg military base known to store large quantities of ammunition. (Fabian Sommer/dpa via AP)

Firefighters have cleared large strips of land to contain the blaze but are avoiding the training grounds itself, where several explosions were heard Monday, officials said.

SPANISH TOWNS EVACUATED AS INTENTIONAL WILDFIRE TEARS THROUGH WESTERN PART OF COUNTRY

Weeks of dry weather have increased the risk of wildfires in eastern Germany, with some regions on the second-highest alert level.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Meteorologists say rain predicted for the coming days may lower the threat of wildfires again.