Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Wildfire
Published

Wildfire forces over 3,100 to evacuate in Spain's Andalusia

The blaze has scorched 38.5 square miles

Associated Press
close
National forecast for Sunday, August 30Video

National forecast for Sunday, August 30

Rick Reichmuth has your FoxCast.

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — An out-of-control wildfire is raging in Spain's southern region of Andalusia, forcing more than 3,100 people to evacuate, authorities said Sunday.

The blaze broke out Thursday in the mountains near the town of Almonaster la Real, 75 miles northwest of the city of Seville.

It has already scorched 38.5 square miles.

HURRICANE CENTER MONITORING 'QUARTET OF SYSTEMS,' DISTURBANCE COULD FORM OFF EAST COAST

Sixteen helicopters and eight planes are helping more than 500 workers tackle the blaze, including firefighters and army emergency personnel who worked around the clock this weekend.

Wildfires advance in Almonaster la Real in Huelva, Spain, Thursday Aug. 27, 2020.

Wildfires advance in Almonaster la Real in Huelva, Spain, Thursday Aug. 27, 2020. (A.Perez, Europa Press via AP)

“It is very difficult to say when the wildfire will be under control,” said Juan Sanchez of the Andalusia Forest Fire Department, as weather conditions are playing a key role.

NEIGHBORS WITH HOSES TARGET CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES AS CREWS URGE THEM TO STOP

The wind dropped overnight, making their task a little easier, but authorities expect the fire will be fueled by strong winds later Sunday.

Around 500 people were evacuated and thousands of hectares already burned in a wildfire that began on Thursday in the southern region of Andalusia, in Huelva.

Around 500 people were evacuated and thousands of hectares already burned in a wildfire that began on Thursday in the southern region of Andalusia, in Huelva. (A.Perez, Europa Press via AP)

Crews were also struggling to reach all affected areas because of the rugged terrain, officials said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE WEATHER COVERAGE FROM FOX NEWS

A hydroplane flies over a wildfire in Almonaster la Real in Huelva, Spain, Thursday Aug. 27, 2020.

A hydroplane flies over a wildfire in Almonaster la Real in Huelva, Spain, Thursday Aug. 27, 2020. (A.Perez, Europa Press via AP)

A further 70 people were evacuated Saturday because of a wildfire in Mula, a small town in Spain's southeastern region of Murcia, while firefighters are also trying to extinguish two wildfires in the western region of Extremadura.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Trending in World