Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

India
Published

Well collapse at Indian temple kills at least 8

Building collapses are common in India because of poor construction, failure to observe regulations

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 30 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 30

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A structure built over an old temple well in India collapsed Thursday as a large crowd of devotees prayed at a festival for Rama, one of the most widely worshipped Hindu deities, killing at least eight people, police said.

Up to 35 people fell into the well in the temple complex in Indore in central Madhya Pradesh state when the structure collapsed and were covered by falling debris, police Commissioner Makrand Deoskar said. At least eight were killed.

The structure apparently caved in because it could not handle the weight of the large crowd. The state's top elected official, Shivraj Chauhan, ordered an investigation.

HINDU RIGHTS ACTIVIST OBJECTS TO MA MUSEUM SELLING TOYS OF DEITIES

Local news reports said temple authorities had stopped using the well years ago and covered it with the structure.

People stand around a structure built over an old temple well that collapsed on March 30, 2023, in Indore, India. At least eight people died when the well collapsed.

People stand around a structure built over an old temple well that collapsed on March 30, 2023, in Indore, India. At least eight people died when the well collapsed. (AP Photo)

Witnesses said a large crowd of devotees had thronged the temple to perform a fire ritual and celebrate the Hindu festival.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Building collapses are common in India because of poor construction and a failure to observe regulations.

In October, a century-old cable suspension bridge collapsed into a river in the western state of Gujarat, sending hundreds of people plunging into the water and killing at least 132 in one of the worst accidents in the country in the past decade.