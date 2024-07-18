WATCH: Helicopter rescues plane from snowy mountain after emergency landing

An aircraft that had made an emergency landing on a snowy mountain in Argentina was rescued by specialized personnel and a helicopter.

The aircraft, a Piper PA-18, had to land on a frozen lagoon in the province of Chubut on June 29 due to technical problems. Its operator was rescued a day later.

According to IBEX, a company that provides aeronautical services such as mountain rescue, heli-skiing, heli-fishing, and tourism, and which was in charge of the aircraft removal, the rescue operation took 10 hours.