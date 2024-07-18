Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

DISASTERS

WATCH: Helicopter rescues plane from snowy mountain after emergency landing

The Piper PA-18 aircraft had to land on a frozen lake after a technical malfunction

Reuters
Published
close
WATCH: Helicopter rescues plane from snowy mountain after emergency landing Video

WATCH: Helicopter rescues plane from snowy mountain after emergency landing

An aircraft that had to make an emergency landing on a snowy mountain in Argentina was rescued by specialized personnel and a helicopter. (Credit: IBEX / Reuters)

An aircraft that had made an emergency landing on a snowy mountain in Argentina was rescued by specialized personnel and a helicopter.

The aircraft, a Piper PA-18, had to land on a frozen lagoon in the province of Chubut on June 29 due to technical problems. Its operator was rescued a day later.

VIDEO SHOWS DRAMATIC RESCUE OF SKIER WHO FELL OVER 1,000 FEET

A rescue crew pulls a small plane back to its correct posture after it landed on a snowy mountain.

A rescue crew pulls a plane out of the snow after it was forced to make an emergency landing in Argentina. (IBEX / Reuters)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to IBEX, a company that provides aeronautical services such as mountain rescue, heli-skiing, heli-fishing, and tourism, and which was in charge of the aircraft removal, the rescue operation took 10 hours.