Mountain goats use coronavirus lockdown to take over Welsh town, video shows

A gang of mountain goats descended on a town in Wales this week as residents hunkered down indoors, on lockdown to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

But the herd has defied all social distancing orders, marauding into the seaside town of Llandudno in North Wales several times in the past week.

Andrew Stuart, a video producer for the Manchester Evening News, has chronicled the escapades of the furry visitors in photos and video posted on Twitter.

“I, for one, welcome our new goat overlords,” Stuart tweeted, along with a close-up photo of one visitor sticking its head up through a bush it was enjoying for lunch.

The goats, which normally live on a vast headland near the sea called the Great Orme, have taken advantage of the lack of people and cars to roam into the seaside town. They have been pictured strolling the empty streets, clambering up stone walls and feasting on the leaves of residents’ neatly trimmed trees and bushes.

“There’s no one around at the moment, because of the lockdown, so they take their chances and go as far as they can,” Stuart told the Associated Press on Tuesday from his parents’ pub in Llandudno, where he is waiting out the pandemic. “And they are going further and further into the town.”

The United Kingdom remains on lockdown.

The goats appear to still be wary of people, according to Stuart, but the long-horned animals are taking their chances.

“And I think because it’s so quiet, and there’s hardly anyone around to scare them or anything, that they just don’t really care and are eating whatever they can,” he said.

Stuart said he first spotted the goats from his parents’ pub last week nibbling on some bushes for a midnight snack. He said he even called the police, who chased the herd back to the Orme.

But the goats returned. Stuart tweeted that they were “gathering in groups of more than 2.”

“They run Llandudno now and we just have to accept that as fact,” he wrote.