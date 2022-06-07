Viral video shows orangutan grab visitor through zoo cage, refuse to let go

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A video going viral online appears to show a man getting into a scuffle with an orangutan, who grabs ahold of him through the bars of its cage and refuses to let go.

The video, which initially surfaced online Tuesday, was widely shared as the orangutan reaches out of its cage and grabs the man and the tense tug-of-war soon seems doomed for disaster.

The incident appears to start as the man, later identified as Hasan Arifin, walks close to the case and the orangutan quickly reaches out to take ahold of his shirt.

The great ape’s immense strength is in full force as the man is unable to break free, and is pulled closer to the cage. The orangutan then forcefully grabs his legs and appears as if he is attempting to bite it, lifting it higher and elevating the man off of the ground.

People outside the cage step try to help by pulling at him and kicking at the ape, but the viral clip cuts out before a resolution is seen.

Check out the viral video below:

A longer version of the video shows the man breaking free and that the stressed situation is apparently resolved without any injury to the man or the ape.

According to an Indonesian news site, the incident took place on Monday at the Kasang Kulim Zoo in the Indonesian province of Riau.

The news site reports the orangutan’s name is Tina and that she reached out and grabbed the man only after he ventured past the zoo’s security barrier.

Kasang Kulim Zoo manager Desrizal later said Arifin broke the zoo’s safety rules in an attempt to get a video of the caged creature.

"What happened on Monday afternoon, the visitor jumped into the guardrail of the orangutan cage to take a video without the officer’s permission… The visitor has violated the rules by jumping over the guardrail and kicking the orangutan."

Other videos recorded at the zoo appear to show "do not cross" signs in front of the primate's cage.