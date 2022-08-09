Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Cuba
Published

Video shows massive fireball rising out of stricken Cuban oil storage facility

Cuba oil facility fire has left 1 dead, 125 injured

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
close
Huge fireball turns sky orange after explosion at oil storage facility in Matanzas, Cuba Video

Huge fireball turns sky orange after explosion at oil storage facility in Matanzas, Cuba

A thunderstorm Friday night set off an explosion at the Matanzas Supertanker Base, according to Cuba's Ministry of Energy and Mines. The fire spread to a second tank on Saturday.(Credit: @sacapinespromax / Local News X / TMX)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A stunning video has been captured showing a massive fireball rising into the sky following an explosion at a stricken oil storage facility in Cuba. 

The scenes at the Matanzas Supertanker Base come as a fire has compromised at least four tanks there as of late Monday, Lt. Col. Chief Alexander Ávalos of Cuba's fire department told Televisión Cubana. 

"The fire has taken on a greater magnitude," he said. 

At least one person has died and 125 are injured, with another 14 reported missing ever since lighting struck one of the facility’s eight tanks on Friday night.  

CUBA OIL STORAGE FACILITY BURSTS INTO FLAMES 

A fireball rises into the sky following an explosion at the Matanzas Supertanker Base in Cuba.

A fireball rises into the sky following an explosion at the Matanzas Supertanker Base in Cuba. (@sacapinespromax/Local News X/TMX)

A second tank caught fire on Saturday, triggering several explosions at the facility, which plays a key part in Cuba's electric system. 

AFTER ISRAEL HITS TERROR GROUP, UN SECURITY COUNCIL MEETS AS SOME MEMBERS REBUKE THE JEWISH STATE

The video shared by a resident on Sunday night shows a large fireball and smoke turning the sky in the area orange. 

The explosion sent smoke billowing into the atmosphere, turning it orange.

The explosion sent smoke billowing into the atmosphere, turning it orange. (@sacapinespromax/Local News X/TMX)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

The governments of Mexico and Venezuela have sent special teams to help extinguish the fire with water cannons, planes and helicopters, fighting the fire from several directions as military constructions specialists erected barriers to contain oil spills. 

The raging fire could be seen from a distance, the video shows.

The raging fire could be seen from a distance, the video shows. (@sacapinespromax/Local News X/TMX)

Local officials warned residents to use face masks or stay indoors given the billowing smoke enveloping the region that can be seen from the capital of Havana, located more than 65 miles away. Officials have warned that the cloud contains sulfur dioxide, nitrogen oxide, carbon monoxide and other poisonous substances. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 