Venezuela president Maduro wanted by DOJ for drug trafficking, Barr announces

The U.S. Department of Justice announced criminal drug trafficking charges Thursday against Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro.
The State Department is offering a $15 million reward for the capture and conviction of Maduro.
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, center, and first lady Cilia Flores, wave to supporters as they leave the National Pantheon after attending a ceremony to commemorate an 1800's independence battle, in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019. Sweeping new U.S. sanctions freeze all of the Maduro government's assets in the U.S. and even threaten to punish companies from third countries that keep doing business with his socialist administration. The first couple is accompanied by Defense Minister Gen. Padrino Lopez.
(AP)
The indictment of a functioning head of state is highly unusual and is bound to ratchet up tensions between Washington and Caracas.
