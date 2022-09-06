Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

U.S. Virgin Islands
Published

US Virgin Islands rescue: Coast Guard saves stranded spear fisherman during tropical storm, video shows

Six-foot waves prevented the Coast Guard from getting close enough to rescue the fisherman by boat

By Paul Best | Fox News
close
Coast Guard releases dramatic video of spear fisherman's rescue in the US Virgin Islands Video

Coast Guard releases dramatic video of spear fisherman's rescue in the US Virgin Islands

A spear fisherman was rescued by the Coast Guard off the coast of the US Virgin Islands during Tropical Storm Earl on Sunday.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A spear fisherman was rescued by the Coast Guard after getting stranded in rough waters off the coast of the U.S. Virgin Islands during a tropical storm on Sunday, dramatic video shows. 

The Coast Guard dispatched a boat crew and an MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter to the scene near Dog Island after receiving a distress call at 8:30 a.m. from the man's friend, who was on a nearby boat. 

Tropical Storm Earl dropped heavy rainfall across the Leeward Islands, the U.S. and British Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico over the weekend and is expected to become a hurricane later this week. 

An MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter aircrew deployed a rescue swimmer to secure the fisherman in a harness. 

An MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter aircrew deployed a rescue swimmer to secure the fisherman in a harness.  (Coast Guard)

The crew tried to get a heaving line to the injured man, but six-foot waves stopped them from getting close enough to rescue him, so a rescue swimmer deployed from the helicopter and used a harness to secure the fisherman. 

KENTUCKY RESCUE CREW SAVES FAMILY OF FIVE TRAPPED IN ATTIC DURING FLOODING, VIDEO SHOWS

The injured survivor, who is over 50 years old, was transported to the Schneider Regional Medical Center on St. Thomas for treatment. 

  • Coast Guard rescue
    Image 1 of 2

    The fisherman, who was over 50 years old, was injured and transported to a hospital on St. Thomas for treatment.  (Coast Guard)

  • Coast Guard
    Image 2 of 2

    Six-foot waves complicated the rescue of the spear fisherman. (Coast Guard)

"This was a challenging case in a tropical storm with heavy seas, gusty winds, and low visibility, but this is what the Coast Guard trains for," Lt. Shea Smith, MH-60T Jayhawk aircraft commander in the incident, said in a statement. 

"Fortunately, the survivor was able to hang on until we could arrive, and we are all glad that he is safe."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The rescue took place near Dog Island, which is southeast of St. Thomas. 

Paul Best is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Paul.best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest. 