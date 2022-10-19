Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

North Korea
Published

US, South Korea conduct river-crossing drills as tensions with North escalate

North Korea has fired ballistic missiles and hundreds of artillery shells into the sea

By Anders Hagstrom | Fox News
close
US and South Korea conduct joint river-crossing drill Video

US and South Korea conduct joint river-crossing drill

US and South Korea conduct joint river-crossing drill. (Reuters)

The U.S. and South Korean militaries conducted a joint river-crossing drill Wednesday, the latest exercise in a large-scale operation designed to counter North Korea's own escalating military drills.

Main battle tanks and other armored vehicles crossed the temporary bridge over the Namhan River south of the capital of Seoul. U.S. and South Korean engineering teams constructed the bridges in a matter of hours using pontoons dropped from trucks, Reuters reported.

Boats pushed the pontoons into position to assemble the crossings, which would allow for troop and vehicle movement in the event of a key bridge being destroyed. The temporary crossings could also allow U.S. and South Korean forces to avoid using major infrastructure landmarks entirely.

While the border between North and South Korea is made up of multiple rivers, military officials told Reuters that Wednesday's operation was purely defensive.

SOUTH KOREA SAYS IT HAS ABILITY TO INTERCEPT NORTH’S MISSILES

A South Korean soldier guides the tanks taking part in a joint river crossing operation drill between South Korean and U.S. troops, in Yeoju, South Korea, Oct. 19, 2022.

A South Korean soldier guides the tanks taking part in a joint river crossing operation drill between South Korean and U.S. troops, in Yeoju, South Korea, Oct. 19, 2022. (REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji)

A part of the floating bridge is pictured as South Korean and U.S. troops take part in their joint river crossing operation drill in Yeoju, South Korea, Oct. 19, 2022.

A part of the floating bridge is pictured as South Korean and U.S. troops take part in their joint river crossing operation drill in Yeoju, South Korea, Oct. 19, 2022. (REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji)

The drill involved 1,000 South Korean and U.S. troops, as well as 50 vehicles, including tanks, KF-16 fighter jets and Apache and Cobra attack helicopters. The helicopters could be seen passing over the completed bridge and firing flares. The bridges themselves consisted of more than 140 pieces of engineering equipment, according to Reuters.

The exercise comes days after Kim Jong Un's regime in the North fired a missile and artillery shells into the sea, marking the North's 15th ballistic missile launch since late September.

North Korea has grown increasingly aggressive since the U.S. and South Korea began joint military exercises in September. The operation coincided with a visit to Seoul by Vice President Kamala Harris.

A South Korean armoured vehicle takes part in a joint river crossing operation drill between South Korean and U.S. troops, in Yeoju, South Korea, Oct. 19, 2022.

A South Korean armoured vehicle takes part in a joint river crossing operation drill between South Korean and U.S. troops, in Yeoju, South Korea, Oct. 19, 2022. (REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji)

North Korea also flew 12 warplanes near the South Korean border earlier in October. The sortie included eight fighter jets and four bombers. South Korea responded with a flight of 30 warplanes, but the two groups did not engage.

The allied drills have not been without mishaps, however, as a South Korean ballistic missile South Korean ballistic missile malfunctioned and exploded on the ground in early October.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

U.S. military officials clarified that the warhead on South Korea's missile did not explode, but the propellant caused a large blast and flames. The incident caused many local residents to fear that an attack from the North was underway, and the military didn't clarify the cause of the explosion and flames for hours.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics.

Anders worked as a White House correspondent for the Daily Caller before joining Fox News Digital in 2022. There, he covered the opening months of former President Donald Trump's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the fallout of the 2020 election.

Since joining Fox, he has covered national politics extensively, including the 2022 midterm elections and President Biden's efforts to counter global adversaries like Russia and China.

Anders also covers major breaking news events, such as the July 4 shooting in Highland Park, Illinois.Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders