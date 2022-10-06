Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Iran
Published

US slaps top Iranian officials with sanctions over censorship, violence against protesters

Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian woman, died while in custody of the regime's so-called morality police last month

Paul Best
By Paul Best | Fox News
close
Protests in Iran continue against regime for 15th straight day Video

Protests in Iran continue against regime for 15th straight day

Protesters in Iran demonstrated again against the Iranian regime. (Video credit: The Foreign Desk)

The United States sanctioned several top Iranian officials for censorship and violence against protesters, who have taken to the streets in recent weeks following the death of a 22-year-old woman while in custody of the regime's morality police. 

The new sanctions target seven Iranian leaders, including the country's Minister of the Interior, Ahmad Vahidi, as well as Iran’s Minister of Communications, Eisa Zarepour, according to the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control.

FILE - Protesters chant slogans during a protest over the death of a woman who was detained by the morality police, in downtown Tehran, Iran, Sept. 21, 2022.  

FILE - Protesters chant slogans during a protest over the death of a woman who was detained by the morality police, in downtown Tehran, Iran, Sept. 21, 2022.   (AP Photo, File)

Protests have erupted in Iran over the past three weeks following the death of Mahsa Amini, who was arrested by the so-called morality police for allegedly wearing a hijab improperly. 

IRANIAN PRESIDENT CLAIMS ‘AMERICA TRAMPLED UPON THE NUCLEAR ACCORD,’ WANTS TO REVIVE NUCLEAR DEAL

Iranians have been cut off from the internet and social media as police violently crack down on protests in the streets. 

FILE PHOTO: A police motorcycle burns during a protest over the death of Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by the Islamic republic's "morality police", in Tehran, Iran September 19, 2022.

FILE PHOTO: A police motorcycle burns during a protest over the death of Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by the Islamic republic's "morality police", in Tehran, Iran September 19, 2022. (West Asia News Agency via REUTERS)

FILE PHOTO: A man gestures during a protest in Tehran, Iran September 19, 2022. 

FILE PHOTO: A man gestures during a protest in Tehran, Iran September 19, 2022.  (West Asia News Agency via REUTERS)

Dozens of Iranians have been killed during the protests. On Sept. 30, at least 66 people, including children, were killed when security forces opened fire in the city of Zahedan, which is in the Sistan and Baluchistan province, according to Amnesty International. 

"Amid an epidemic of systemic impunity that has long prevailed in Iran, dozens of men, women and children have been unlawfully killed in the latest round of bloodshed," Amnesty International Secretary General Agnes Callamard said in a statement. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The U.S. sanctions could threaten the revival of the Iran nuclear deal, which U.S. officials have been negotiating with Iran through the European Union for roughly a year-and-a-half. 

Paul Best is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Story tips and ideas can be sent to Paul.Best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest