US moves to seize Iranian supertanker detained in Gibraltar

The United States moved to seize an Iranian supertanker detained in Gibraltar for breaching international sanctions on oil shipments, the local government confirmed Thursday.

"The U.S. Department of Justice has applied to seize the Grace 1 on a number of allegations which are now being considered," the Gibraltar government said in a statement, according to the Associated Press, adding that the matter would be reviewed by the court at 4 p.m. local time.

The detention of the Grace 1 saw Iran seize the British-flagged oil tanker Stena Impero, which remains held by the Islamic Republic. Analysts had hoped the release of the Grace 1 by Gibraltar would see the Stena Impero similarly released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates