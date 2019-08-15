Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Iran
Published

US moves to seize Iranian supertanker detained in Gibraltar

Fox News
close
Iran warns presence of US, allies could spark war in Persian GulfVideo

Iran warns presence of US, allies could spark war in Persian Gulf

Iran officials are pointing the finger at the U.S. and its allies for creating a 'matchbox' in the Persian Gulf.

The United States moved to seize an Iranian supertanker detained in Gibraltar for breaching international sanctions on oil shipments, the local government confirmed Thursday.

"The U.S. Department of Justice has applied to seize the Grace 1 on a number of allegations which are now being considered," the Gibraltar government said in a statement, according to the Associated Press, adding that the matter would be reviewed by the court at 4 p.m. local time.

In this file photo dated Thursday, July 4, 2019, Grace 1 super tanker is anchored near a Royal Marine patrol vessel off the coast of the British territory of Gibraltar. 

In this file photo dated Thursday, July 4, 2019, Grace 1 super tanker is anchored near a Royal Marine patrol vessel off the coast of the British territory of Gibraltar.  (AP)

The detention of the Grace 1 saw Iran seize the British-flagged oil tanker Stena Impero, which remains held by the Islamic Republic. Analysts had hoped the release of the Grace 1 by Gibraltar would see the Stena Impero similarly released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates