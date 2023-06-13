Expand / Collapse search
MILITARY
Published

US military helicopter 'mishap' in Syria leaves 22 service members injured, CENTCOM says

U.S. Central Command said the service members are receiving treatment for their injuries

Landon Mion
By Landon Mion | Fox News
A helicopter "mishap" in Syria over the weekend left 22 service members injured, the U.S. military announced Monday evening.

U.S. Central Command said in a press release that said the service members suffered "various degrees" of injuries during the incident Sunday in northeastern Syria.

Central Command said the injured service members are "receiving treatment for their injuries and 10 have been evacuated to higher care facilities outside of the CENTCOM AOR."

No enemy fire was reported, according to the press release. The incident is under investigation.

Centcom

U.S. service members were injured in Syria on Sunday in a helicopter "mishap." (U.S. Central Command)

Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz responded to the news on Twitter urging people to pray for those affected.

"May we all pray for the health and well-being of these patriots," he tweeted.

A locator map for Syria

U.S. Central Command said 22 service members were injured Sunday in the helicopter incident in northeastern Syria. (AP Photo)

The U.S. military has kept a force of at least 900 troops in Syria, the U.S. government has said. The group includes an undisclosed number of contractors. 

A helicopter at night

A U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook helicopter takes off at sunset while transporting American troops out of a remote combat outpost known as RLZ.  (John Moore/Getty Images)

These U.S. forces continue to operate in non-combative roles, advising and assisting the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces in the fight against remaining Islamic State group blocs.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.