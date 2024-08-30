US, Iraq team up to kill 15 ISIS operatives in early morning raid, US military says

A joint operation by American and Iraqi forces killed 15 members of the Islamic State group in western Iraq, the U.S. military announced.

The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) tweeted on Friday that in the early hours of Thursday, Aug. 29, U.S. and Iraqi forces killed 15 ISIS operatives.

The operatives were "armed with numerous weapons, grenades, and explosive ‘suicide’ belts," the agency announced.

The U.S. military noted that there were no civilian causalities from the operation.

"ISIS remains a threat to the region, our allies, as well as our homeland. US CENTCOM alongside our coalition and Iraqi partners, will continue to aggressively pursue these terrorists," they added.

Thursday's raid comes about a week after U.S. forces killed a senior leader of an Al-Qaeda-affiliated militant group in Syria.

The agency announced that Abu Abdul Makki, a senior leader in the group Horas al-Din, or "Guardians of Religion," was killed in a "kinetic strike." They said that Makki was "responsible for overseeing terrorist operations from Syria."

"CENTCOM remains committed to the enduring defeat of terrorists ... who threaten the United States, its allies and partners, and regional stability," the CENTCOM commander, Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla, said in a statement.