US forces in Syria and Iraq attacked 57 times since mid-October: Defense official

U.S. forces in Syria and Iraq have been attacked 57 times since mid-October, a defense official told Fox News on Wednesday.

The official told Fox News that three of those attacks have taken place on Wednesday, when rockets were fired toward Mission Support Site Green Village in eastern Syria. According to the official, the rockets didn't land on base and didn't cause any injuries.

Wednesday's attacks mark the 57th attack on U.S. forces in Syria and Iraq since Oct. 17, and there have been six since Sunday.

U.S. forces on Sunday conducted precision air strikes in eastern Syria against two facilities used by Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and other related groups.

US CONDUCTS AIRSTRIKE ON SYRIAN WEAPONS FACILITY USED BY IRAN IN RESPONSE TO ATTACKS ON AMERICAN TROOPS

A defense official said the air strikes targeted a training facility and safe house, with the training facility also functioning "as a logistics and weapons storage facility."

"The United States does not seek conflict and has no desire to engage in further hostilities, but these Iran-backed attacks against U.S. forces are unacceptable and must stop. We specifically targeted IRGC-associated facilities to make clear to Iran that we will hold them responsible for these attacks against U.S. forces," the defense official said.

US-LED FORCES BEGIN LIVE-FIRE EXERCISES IN IRAQ, SYRIA AFTER 14 ATTACKS ON AMERICAN BASES LEFT 24 INJURED

Since Oct. 17, there have been 56 total injuries to U.S. service members from attacks in Iraq and Syria, Pentagon deputy press secretary Sabrina Singh said.

Twenty-five cases include traumatic brain injuries. All service members have returned to duty, Singh said.

