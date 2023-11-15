Expand / Collapse search
Middle East

US forces in Syria and Iraq attacked 57 times since mid-October: Defense official

By Liz Friden , Adam Sabes Fox News
Published
US forces conducts airstrike on Syrian faculty used by Iran Video

US forces conducts airstrike on Syrian faculty used by Iran

The airstrike was in response to a series of attacks against American personnel in Iraq and Syria.

U.S. forces in Syria and Iraq have been attacked 57 times since mid-October, a defense official told Fox News on Wednesday.

The official told Fox News that three of those attacks have taken place on Wednesday, when rockets were fired toward Mission Support Site Green Village in eastern Syria. According to the official, the rockets didn't land on base and didn't cause any injuries.

Wednesday's attacks mark the 57th attack on U.S. forces in Syria and Iraq since Oct. 17, and there have been six since Sunday.

U.S. forces on Sunday conducted precision air strikes in eastern Syria against two facilities used by Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and other related groups.

US CONDUCTS AIRSTRIKE ON SYRIAN WEAPONS FACILITY USED BY IRAN IN RESPONSE TO ATTACKS ON AMERICAN TROOPS

US forces in Syria

U.S. forces in the Qamisli district in the Al-Hasakah province of Syria on Aug. 18. (Hedil Amir/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

A defense official said the air strikes targeted a training facility and safe house, with the training facility also functioning "as a logistics and weapons storage facility."

"The United States does not seek conflict and has no desire to engage in further hostilities, but these Iran-backed attacks against U.S. forces are unacceptable and must stop. We specifically targeted IRGC-associated facilities to make clear to Iran that we will hold them responsible for these attacks against U.S. forces," the defense official said.

US-LED FORCES BEGIN LIVE-FIRE EXERCISES IN IRAQ, SYRIA AFTER 14 ATTACKS ON AMERICAN BASES LEFT 24 INJURED

US soldiers in Syria in 2020

Soldiers with the 1st Armored Division make their way to an oil production facility in Syria to meet with its management team, Oct. 27, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jensen Guillory)

Since Oct. 17, there have been 56 total injuries to U.S. service members from attacks in Iraq and Syria, Pentagon deputy press secretary Sabrina Singh said.

Black and white image of an airstrike on a weapons storage building in Syria

An image of an air strike on the Maysulun weapons storage facility in eastern Syria. The strike was in response to a series of attacks on U.S. personnel in recent weeks in Iraq and Syria. (Department of Defense)

Twenty-five cases include traumatic brain injuries. All service members have returned to duty, Singh said.

Fox News' Jennifer Griffin and Louis Casiano contributed to this report.

Liz Friden is a Pentagon producer based in Washington, D.C.