MILITARY

US forces destroy Iranian-backed Houthi vessel, drones in past 24 hours: CENTCOM

The unmanned systems presented an 'imminent' threat to the region

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published | Updated
Israeli forces have conducted raids in the West Bank for the fourth consecutive day Video

Israeli forces have conducted raids in the West Bank for the fourth consecutive day

Fox News national correspondent Jeff Paul has the latest on growing Middle East tensions from Tel Aviv, Israel on 'Fox News Live.' 

U.S. forces have destroyed two Houthi drones and an unmanned surface vessel in the Red Sea, the U.S. military announced. 

The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) posted on X Saturday that in the past 24 hours, forces destroyed one Iranian-backed Houthi uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV) and one uncrewed surface vessel (USV) in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen.

The U.S. military noted that they determined that the UAV and USV presented a "clear and imminent threat" to U.S. and coalition forces as well as merchant vessels in the Middle Eastern region.

"This action was taken to protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for U.S., coalition, and merchant vessels," CENTCOM said.

US, IRAQ TEAM UP TO KILL 15 ISIS OPERATIVES IN EARLY MORNING RAID, US MILITARY SAYS

Members of the Yemeni Coast Guard affiliated with the Houthi group patrol the sea

Yemeni Coast Guard ships affiliated with the Houthis patrol the sea in January. International shipping has been disrupted by their presence. (AFP via Getty Images)

The escalation of the ongoing Israel and Hamas war has escalated further since the Hezbollah attack in Israel that targeted a children's soccer field. 

The attack, in July, killed 12 children and wounded dozens more.

