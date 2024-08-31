US forces destroy Iranian-backed Houthi vessel, drones in past 24 hours: CENTCOM

U.S. forces have destroyed two Houthi drones and an unmanned surface vessel in the Red Sea, the U.S. military announced.

The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) posted on X Saturday that in the past 24 hours, forces destroyed one Iranian-backed Houthi uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV) and one uncrewed surface vessel (USV) in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen.

The U.S. military noted that they determined that the UAV and USV presented a "clear and imminent threat" to U.S. and coalition forces as well as merchant vessels in the Middle Eastern region.

"This action was taken to protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for U.S., coalition, and merchant vessels," CENTCOM said.

The escalation of the ongoing Israel and Hamas war has escalated further since the Hezbollah attack in Israel that targeted a children's soccer field.

The attack, in July, killed 12 children and wounded dozens more.