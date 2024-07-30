Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

World

US forces conduct defensive airstrike in Iraq following rocket attack near Ain al-Asad airbase

Defensive strike comes after rockets were launched at Ain al-Asad airbase, which houses US troops

Lorraine Taylor By Lorraine Taylor , Liz Friden Fox News
Published
close
Presumed Iranian missiles seen over Iraq Video

Presumed Iranian missiles seen over Iraq

Iraqi media broadcast video that reportedly shows Iranian missiles passing through the country.

U.S. forces in Iraq conducted a defensive airstrike in the Musayib in Babil Province on Tuesday evening, a U.S. military official confirmed to Fox News.

The strike was carried out at 5 p.m. ET and targeted combatants attempting to launch one-way attack uncrewed aerial systems or OWAUAS, the official said. 

"Based on recent attacks in Iraq and Syria, U.S. Central Command assessed that the OWAUAS posed a threat to U.S. and Coalition Forces," the official told Fox News. "This action underscores the United States' commitment to the safety and security of our personnel. We maintain the inherent right to self-defense and will not hesitate to take appropriate action."

ROCKETS LAUNCHED AT US FORCES STATIONED AT AIN AL-ASAD AIRBASE IN IRAQ

A-Asad airbase

FILE- Iraqi security forces are seen at Ain al-Asad airbase. U.S. forces conducted a defensive airstrike in the Musayib in Babil Province on Tuesday evening. (Reuters/Thaier Al-Sudani    )

The strike comes after four rockets were launched last week near Ain al-Asad airbase, which houses U.S. troops.

ISIS REMAINS GLOBAL THREAT A DECADE AFTER DECLARING CALIPHATE, US MILITARY OFFICIAL SAYS

There were no reported injuries, and none of the rockets landed inside the base in the July 25 attack, a U.S. defense official told Fox News.

Troops cleaning up rubble at Ain Al-Asad airbase

FILE- U.S. soldiers clearing rubble at Ain al-Asad military airbase in the western Iraqi province of Anbar. Four rockets struck near the airbase on July 25, but there were no reported injuries, and there was no damage to the base, Fox News confirmed. (Ayman Henna)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Iran-backed factions in Iraq have targeted U.S. troops at bases in the country dozens of times since the start of the Israel-Gaza War in October with a slowdown since February.

Fox News' Jennifer Griffin and Fox News Digital's Brie Stimson contributed to this report.