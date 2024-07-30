US forces conduct defensive airstrike in Iraq following rocket attack near Ain al-Asad airbase

U.S. forces in Iraq conducted a defensive airstrike in the Musayib in Babil Province on Tuesday evening, a U.S. military official confirmed to Fox News.

The strike was carried out at 5 p.m. ET and targeted combatants attempting to launch one-way attack uncrewed aerial systems or OWAUAS, the official said.

"Based on recent attacks in Iraq and Syria, U.S. Central Command assessed that the OWAUAS posed a threat to U.S. and Coalition Forces," the official told Fox News. "This action underscores the United States' commitment to the safety and security of our personnel. We maintain the inherent right to self-defense and will not hesitate to take appropriate action."

The strike comes after four rockets were launched last week near Ain al-Asad airbase, which houses U.S. troops.

There were no reported injuries, and none of the rockets landed inside the base in the July 25 attack, a U.S. defense official told Fox News.

Iran-backed factions in Iraq have targeted U.S. troops at bases in the country dozens of times since the start of the Israel-Gaza War in October with a slowdown since February.

