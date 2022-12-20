Expand / Collapse search
U.S. forces capture six ISIS militants in series of helicopter raids in Syria

Roughly 900 U.S. troops are stationed in Syria

U.S. forces captured six ISIS militants in a series of helicopter raids in eastern Syria over the last 48 hours, Central Command (CENTCOM) announced on Tuesday. 

The captured terrorists include al-Zubaydi, whom CENTCOM describes as an Islamic State Syria Province Senior Official involved in orchestrating attacks in Syria. 

An ISIS fighter holds a flag and a weapon in this June 2014 file photo. 

"These partnered operations reaffirm CENTCOM’s steadfast commitment to the region and the enduring defeat of ISIS," CENTCOM Commander Gen. Michael "Erik" Kurilla said in a statement. 

"The capture of these ISIS operatives will disrupt the terrorist organization’s ability to further plot and carry out destabilizing attacks."

ISIS LEADER KILLED IN US SPECIAL OPERATIONS RAID IN SYRIA, BIDEN SAYS

About 900 U.S. troops are still stationed in Syria, partnering with Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces and other allied groups in operations against ISIS. 

U.S. Army soldier sips tea passed out by local residents as his commanding officer and allied troops meet with local villagers on May 26, 2021, near the Turkish border in northeastern Syria. 

Two SDF fighters were injured in one of the raids. No civilians were killed or injured, according to an initial assessment by CENTCOM. 

A U.S. helicopter raid in eastern Syria killed two ISIS militants earlier this month. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

