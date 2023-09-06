US extends tariff exclusions on some Chinese import categories through end of 2023

The office of U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai on Wednesday announced a further extension of China "Section 301" tariff exclusions on 352 Chinese import and 77 COVID-19-related categories that were set to expire on Sept. 30.

The extension until Dec. 31, 2023, will allow for further consideration under the statutory four-year review, Tai's office said in a statement.

The administration of former President Donald Trump used Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, a statute aimed at combating trade partners' unfair practices, to launch the China tariffs in 2018 and 2019.

