Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

China

US extends tariff exclusions on some Chinese import categories through end of 2023

Exclusions were originally set to expire on Sept. 30

Reuters
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 6 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 6

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The office of U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai on Wednesday announced a further extension of China "Section 301" tariff exclusions on 352 Chinese import and 77 COVID-19-related categories that were set to expire on Sept. 30.

BIDEN'S TRADE REP SNAPS AT GOP LAWMAKER WHO SAID SHE WAS 'TOO NICE' FOR THE JOB: 'I DON'T NEED YOUR PITY'

The extension until Dec. 31, 2023, will allow for further consideration under the statutory four-year review, Tai's office said in a statement.

Flags of U.S. and China

Flags of U.S. and China are displayed at American International Chamber of Commerce (AICC)'s booth during China International Fair for Trade in Services in Beijing, China, May 28, 2019. (REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo)

The administration of former President Donald Trump used Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, a statute aimed at combating trade partners' unfair practices, to launch the China tariffs in 2018 and 2019.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP