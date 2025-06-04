US-backed Gaza aid group pauses food distribution after days of violence

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The controversial Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) is pausing its aid distribution operations for one day as it seeks to bolster security around its sites. The pause is reportedly also intended to give GHF time to develop plans for accommodating larger crowds.

GHF’s break in operations comes after Israel Defense Forces (IDF) troops reportedly shot at Palestinians who strayed from a pre-approved path to get aid three days in a row, according to the Times of Israel.

"GHF is actively engaged in discussions with the IDF to enhance its security measures beyond the immediate perimeter of GHF sites," a GHF spokesperson told Fox News Digital. The organization said it has asked the IDF to "introduce measures that guide foot traffic in a way that minimizes confusion or escalation risks near IDF military perimeters, develop clearer IDF-issued guidance to help the population transit safely and enhance IDF force training and refine internal IDF procedures to support safety."

"These measures are part of our commitment to continuous improvements for civilian safety and risk reduction in one of the most complex humanitarian environments in the world," the GHF spokesperson added. "Our top priority remains ensuring the safety and dignity of civilians receiving aid. This is critical given that GHF is the only operation reliably delivering aid to the Gazan people at present."

On Tuesday, the IDF said its troops "identified several suspects moving toward them, deviating from the designated access routes." The soldiers fired warning shots and then opened fire when the suspects would not retreat, according to the IDF.

Contrary to the IDF’s account of events, several reports stated that at least 27 Palestinians were killed while trying to access aid on Tuesday. The Times of Israel reported that Hamas health authorities claimed 31 people were killed on Sunday, three on Monday and 27 on Tuesday, in addition to the many wounded in each incident.

While the GHF has enjoyed the support of the U.S. and Israel, several aid organizations and the United Nations have criticized the system, claiming that it militarizes aid. However, Israel has repeatedly praised GHF for distributing aid in Gaza without empowering Hamas.

U.N. Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordination Tom Fletcher, an outspoken critic of GHF, has routinely urged in interviews that his organization be allowed to do its work.

On Wednesday, the U.N. Security Council is expected to vote on a demand for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, as well as humanitarian access across Gaza, according to Reuters.

Israeli U.N. Ambassador Danny Danon has already voiced his objection to the resolution, saying that it "undermines" humanitarian aid relief and "ignores a working system in favor of political agendas."