University dodgeball team suspended for wearing anti-Semitic t-shirts at night club

Students at a British university are outraged after photos emerged of the school's dodgeball team wearing shirts with anti-Semitic messages.

Coventry University's dodgeball team has been suspended after the photos surfaced on Wednesday. The pictures feature at least two male teammates wearing white t-shirts with swastikas drawn on them, and phrases such as "Judas is a sell out" and "the Jews deserved it," according to The Tab.

The photos were posted to the Facebook page of a local nightclub called Empire, where they were subsequently flagged by the school's Jewish Society to administration.

THIRD SUSPECT IN SALISBURY POISONING IDENTIFIED AS HIGH-RANKING RUSSIAN INTELLIGENCE OFFICER

The school issued a statement about the incident, announcing that the team had been suspended and condemning any hateful acts on campus.

“We do not tolerate anti-Semitism or any form of hate crime,” a spokesperson said. “We are deeply concerned about this matter. We are investigating and we will take disciplinary action against any student of the university who is involved.”

According to the Union of Jewish Students, this is not the first time anti-Semitic statements have been drawn on during "white T-shirt parties" that are customary in the United Kingdom. The group reportedly said similar incidents have also taken place in Plymouth, Lancaster and Newcastle in this academic year alone.

ANTI-SEMITIC GRAFFITI SPRAYED ON PARIS BAGEL SHOP COMPARED TO SIMILAR ACTS IN NAZI GERMANY

The Jewish Society at Coventry University also issued a statement, criticizing a lack of education and respect by their fellow students.

“We were shocked to see such hurtful and hateful antisemitic language written on the shirts of our fellow students," the statement began.

“It’s unbelievable for students to think appropriate to draw Swastikas paired with ‘the Jews deserved it’ on their T-shirts and think nothing is wrong.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

“The systematic murder of six million Jews is no laughing matter and this incident shows a lack of education surrounding the events of 70 years ago," it continued.