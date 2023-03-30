Expand / Collapse search
©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

University bus collides with passenger vehicle in Kenya, killing 14

Kenya bus driver lost control, hit oncoming vehicle, rolled into ditch

Associated Press
Fourteen people, including students, have died after a university bus collided with a passenger vehicle in Kenya, west of the capital, on Thursday.

Police say 12 people died on the spot and two others succumbed on the way to the hospital.

The bus had 30 people on board and the death toll may rise, Rift Valley Police Chief Tom Odera said.

ANTI-GOVERNMENT PROTESTS BREAK OUT IN KENYA DESPITE GOVERNMENT'S DECLARATION THAT PROTESTS ARE ILLEGAL

The bus was heading toward Nakuru town from the capital, Nairobi, when its driver lost control, hit an oncoming vehicle and rolled into a ditch, he said.

Road accidents are common on Kenya’s roads. Traffic police have in the past cracked down on drivers violating speed limits and those driving while drunk.

Last week, the National Transport and Safety Authority said that 974 people had died in road crashes across the country since January. The authority has been running a road safety campaign urging motorists to exercise caution especially in the ongoing rainy season.