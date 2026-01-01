University of Alabama student suffers 'severe head injury' while on family vacation in Caribbean

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A University of Alabama student reportedly suffered multiple skull fractures and other injuries after he fell while on vacation with his family in the Caribbean.

A GoFundMe page set up for Matthew Polaski and his family reads, "What should have been a joyful time together quickly became every parent’s worst nightmare."

"Mike, Steph, Matthew, and Evan were on a family vacation in the Dominican Republic during the holidays while Matthew was home on winter break from his freshman year at the University of Alabama," the GoFundMe page added.

"On December 28th, Matthew suffered a severe head injury after a fall. He was rushed to a local hospital where doctors performed emergency surgery to relieve swelling on his brain and save his life. He remains in critical care and was placed in a medically induced coma," it continued. "Once stabilized, Matthew was transported by international medical flight to Miami, where his treatment continues."

The circumstances of the fall were not immediately clear. Fox News Digital also has reached out to the University of Alabama for comment.

The GoFundMe describes Polaski as a "hardworking, respectful young man with a deep passion for gymnastics."

"He recently began his college journey at Alabama, joined Sigma Pi fraternity, and has his whole future ahead of him. Mike and Steph have always been unwavering in their support — traveling to countless meets, tournaments, and college visits to help Matthew pursue his dreams," it added.

An update posted Wednesday on the GoFundMe page described how Matthew Polaski suffered "skull fractures, fractured pelvis and lower back vertebrate fractures."

"They reduced sedation and checked motor responses, both arms and legs responded on chest stimulation, another good early sign. Much is still being determined with mostly with the head injury for unknowns," the update added. "Probably the most emotional update as a parent, Matthew started motion on his own, opened his mouth, and squeezed Steph’s hand in responses. I can’t imagine how many tears Steph had in that moment."

The Robbinsville Police Department in New Jersey said Matthew’s father used to be its chief.

The GoFundMe page said Matthew Polaski’s medical bills in the Dominican Republic have reached nearly $75,000.

"International medical transport costs alone are estimated between $35,000 and $55,000. Unfortunately, insurance provides very limited coverage for international medical care, and even with insurance, medical expenses in the U.S. add up quickly. This is only the beginning," it said.