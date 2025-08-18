American tourist attacked by shark in vacation hot spot

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An American tourist was seriously injured after being attacked by a shark during a spearfishing trip in the Bahamas over the weekend, according to local reports.

The Royal Bahamas Police Force said in a Facebook post that the incident occurred shortly after 1 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 17, near Big Grand Cay, located on the island of Abaco.

The 63-year-old victim was initially treated at a nearby clinic before being airlifted to the United States for further medical care. Authorities have not released additional details.

While shark attacks in the Bahamas are rare, the country has one of the world’s highest rates relative to its population.

The International Shark Attack File, a global database tracking shark-related incidents, reports that there have been only 34 confirmed unprovoked attacks in the Bahamas over the past four centuries, ranking it ninth among nations monitored.

This latest incident follows several recent attacks on U.S. tourists.

Earlier this year, two Americans were hurt in a suspected shark attack while swimming at Bimini Bay, a well-known resort area about 50 miles from Miami.

In December 2023, 44-year-old newlywed Lauren Erickson Van Wart of Massachusetts was fatally bitten while paddleboarding near the western end of New Providence Island in the Bahamas.

A month later, a 10-year-old boy from Maryland was bitten in the leg during a shark tank experience at a Paradise Island resort. The boy was taken to hospital and survived the attack.

The U.S. State Department has also warned travelers of shark-related risks in the region.

In March, it issued a Level 2 travel advisory for the Bahamas, urging Americans to "exercise increased caution," particularly due to shark-related risks.

"Stay alert for sharks. Shark attacks have led to serious injuries and death," the advisory warned.

