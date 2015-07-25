Expand / Collapse search
Last Update December 4, 2015

UN reports says criminal organizations fund 25 percent of Guatemala's politics

By | Associated Press
    A campaign poster promoting presidential candidate Manuel Baldizon of the Democratic Freedom Revival Party, hangs from a utility pole, in Santa Catarina Pinula, Guatemala, Thursday, July 16, 2015.

    Flanked by staff and security detail, Ivan Velasquez, commissioner of the United Nations International Commission Against Impunity, second left, before presenting a report on Guatemala's campaign financing, in Guatemala City, Thursday, July 16, 2015.

    A newspaper vendor walks through a row of A-frame signs promoting presidential and mayoral candidates in Guatemala City, Thursday, July 16, 2015.

GUATEMALA CITY – A report by a United Nations commission targeting corruption in Guatemala says 25 percent of the money fueling its politics comes from criminal organizations, primarily drug traffickers.

The U.N.'s International Commission Against Impunity also said in the report Thursday that government contractors contribute slightly more than 50 percent of the campaign financing.

The commission concluded that the country's elections are rife with illegal money and corruption is the glue holding the system together. Political parties consistently spend far more money than they report taking in and several regularly exceed spending limits without consequence.

The report was released one day after the same commission and Guatemalan prosecutors petitioned to have a candidate for vice president stripped of his immunity for allegedly laundering funds that were later used to finance political activities.