UN nuclear team arrives at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia plant after shelling delayed travel

Ukraine and Russia accuse each other of firing on civilians and nuclear reactors near Zaporizhzhia power station

By Caitlin McFall | Fox News
International Atomic Energy Agency to work on Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine Video

International Atomic Energy Agency to work on Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine

Fox News correspondent Alex Hogan reports from Kyiv, Ukraine where one United Nations team plans to prevent nuclear fallout disaster at Europe's largest facility caught in the crosshairs of the Russia/Ukraine conflict on 'Special Report.'

A team of experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the U.N. nuclear watchdog, arrived at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) Thursday after initial delays were caused from nearby shelling. 

The team of 13 men and one woman, led by Direct General Rafael Grossi, are hoping to better secure the site to prevent a nuclear catastrophe as a barrage of shelling that has threatened the integrity of the power station.

Ukraine’s defense ministry accused Russia of shelling the city of Enerhodar, located just 4 miles from the power station, along with areas in the immediate vicinity of the plant Thursday.

IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi and fellow officials try to negotiate access to Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, in this handout image released Sept. 1, 2022. 

IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi and fellow officials try to negotiate access to Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, in this handout image released Sept. 1, 2022.  (International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) /Handout via REUTERS )

The ministry said a "group of Russian attack helicopters" hit residential areas in the city while a mortar strike hit near the plant’s nuclear reactors, reported Interfax.

Ukraine’s nuclear agency Energoatom said one of the plant’s two operational reactors had been shut down Thursday after power supply lines were again damaged – occurring just one week after both reactors were disconnected from the power grid. 

A view shows the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict outside the Russian-controlled city of Enerhodar in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Aug. 30, 2022. 

A view shows the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict outside the Russian-controlled city of Enerhodar in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Aug. 30, 2022.  (REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko)

Emergency protection systems have once again been triggered and backup diesel generators are ensuring the continued functioning of the disconnected reactor, Energoatom said on Telegram.

Russia claimed Ukrainian forces were behind the Thursday strikes and the Moscow-installed governor of the Zaporizhzhia region, Yevgeny Balitsky, said that at least three people had been killed and five wounded in the attack, reported Reuters.

The strikes reportedly hit three kindergartens and had cut power to the city. 

IAEA Director-General Rafael Mariano Grossi, leads the IAEA expert mission that comprise IAEA nuclear safety, security, and safeguards staff as they set for their official visit to Ukraine to the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), at Vienna International Airport, Austria, Aug. 29, 2022. 

IAEA Director-General Rafael Mariano Grossi, leads the IAEA expert mission that comprise IAEA nuclear safety, security, and safeguards staff as they set for their official visit to Ukraine to the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), at Vienna International Airport, Austria, Aug. 29, 2022.  (Dean Calma/IAEA/Handout via REUTERS )

The IAEA mission to the Ukrainian power station is the first time the UN agency has crossed front lines into an active war zone since its inception in 1957.

Speaking from the city of Zaporizhzhia, roughly 30 miles from the nuclear plant, Grossi said Thursday that he and his team were aware of the attacks but that they would push ahead with their mission, reports said.

Caitlin McFall is a Fox News Digital reporter. You can reach her at caitlin.mcfall@fox.com or @ctlnmcfall on Twitter.