Ukrainian lawmaker reminds GOP of WWII lessons, no 'national security' without 'international stability'

Ukraine urges continued unity under democracy in the face of Russian aggression

By Caitlin McFall | Fox News
As the Republican Party inches nearer to obtaining majority rule in the House, one Ukrainian parliamentarian is reminding current and future U.S. lawmakers of the lessons learned from World War II and urging unity in Congress.

"Every responsible politician knows and understands that international law, international security system and generally established borders cannot be violated," Oleksandr Vasiuk, a Member of Ukraine’s Parliament, told Fox News Digital from Ukraine.

Vasiuk, who leads the Strategic Partnership Ukraine-USA coalition, argued that the borders and principles established after World War II have defined international law and order. 

Ukrainian Member of Parliament Oleksandr Vasiuk leads the Strategic Partnership Ukraine-USA coalition.

Ukrainian Member of Parliament Oleksandr Vasiuk leads the Strategic Partnership Ukraine-USA coalition. (Oleksandr Vasiuk)

UKRAINE'S ZELENSKYY URGES 'UNWAVERING' SUPPORT IF GOP TAKES HOUSE IN MIDTERMS

"We have gained international stability and security at a very high price," he said. "National stability and security in many aspects depends on international stability and security."

The U.S. has been one of the chief supporters to Kyiv since Russia invaded in February and has provided $19 billion in security assistance since January 2021, more than $18 billion of which was provided since the February invasion.

While Washington’s support for Ukraine has largely been bipartisan, House Republicans brought the issue into question ahead of the U.S. midterms when Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said the GOP would not write a "blank check" to Kyiv if it won control over the lower chamber.

Similarly, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., said last week that "under Republicans, not another penny will go to Ukraine" if the GOP wins the House. 

"Our country comes first," she added. 

Ukrainian soldiers sit on infantry-fighting vehicles as they drive near Izyum, eastern Ukraine on Sept. 16, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Ukrainian soldiers sit on infantry-fighting vehicles as they drive near Izyum, eastern Ukraine on Sept. 16, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (JUAN BARRETO/AFP via Getty Images)

US SENDING UKRAINE ANOTHER $400 MILLION WEAPONS PACKAGE, BRINGING TOTAL TO OVER $19 BILLION

Neither the GOP nor Democrats have secured control over either Congressional chamber.

But as the race remains extremely tight in the Senate, Republicans appear a little more secure in their imminent victory in the House having secured 211 of the 218 seats needed to gain a majority, opposed to Democrat's 192 seats. There are still 32 seats that have yet to be called in the House. 

In his interview with Fox News Digital, Vasiuk urged lawmakers on both sides of the aisle to remember they, along with their Ukrainian allies, "share common values that are based on democracy," particularly in the face of Russian aggression.

Vasiuk said he is not concerned by which party has control in Congress, and noted he already has plans to travel to Washington in December to meet with Democratic and Republican lawmakers.

The Ukrainian parliamentarian plans to discuss expanding "bilateral cooperation" when it comes to economic, energy, security and humanitarian concerns, among other issues. 

Aleksander, 41, presses his palms against the window as he says goodbye to his daughter Anna, 5, on a train to Lviv at the Kyiv station, Ukraine, on March 4, 2022. Aleksander has to stay behind to fight in the war while his family leaves to seek refuge in a neighboring country.

Aleksander, 41, presses his palms against the window as he says goodbye to his daughter Anna, 5, on a train to Lviv at the Kyiv station, Ukraine, on March 4, 2022. Aleksander has to stay behind to fight in the war while his family leaves to seek refuge in a neighboring country. (AP)

"U.S. citizens made their choice in a democratic vote. It was an important day for the United States and for the whole world," he said. "This is democracy in action, which Ukraine looks up to."

"We have always had bipartisan and bicameral support. I have no doubt that it will continue," he added. 

Caitlin McFall is a Reporter at Fox News Digital covering Politics, U.S. and World news.