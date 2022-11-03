Expand / Collapse search
Ukraine
Senators tout 'broad support' for Ukraine after Kyiv visit as GOP divided on sending more aid

US has sent $65 million in aid to Ukraine for its war against Russian invasion

Tyler Olson
By Tyler Olson | Fox News
Russia accuses UK navy of aiding Ukraine, UK denies Video

Russia accuses UK navy of aiding Ukraine, UK denies

Fox News senior foreign affairs correspondent Greg Palkot reports that Ukraine and the United Kingdom deny involvement in damaged Russian ships as Russia pulls out of the U.N. grain deal.

Two key bipartisan senators Thursday promised continued "broad support" in Congress for Ukraine following a visit in Kyiv with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other top officials.

Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, and Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., made the comments amid increasing disagreement among Republicans over aid for Ukraine in its war against a Russian invasion. The U.S. has already provided $65 million in aid to the country. 

Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, traveled to Ukraine with Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del.

Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, traveled to Ukraine with Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del. (Bill Clark/Pool via AP)

UKRAINE AID IN GOVERNMENT FUNDING BILL BRINGS TOTAL US AID TO NATION TO ABOUT $65 MILLION

"We are here today to underscore the broad support that continues to exist in Congress for the Ukrainian people," Portman and Coons said in a statement Thursday.

"We met with President Zelenskyy to discuss Ukraine’s needs as it continues to defend itself against this brutal Russian invasion and to show American solidarity with the Ukrainian people," the senators added. "President Zelenskyy expressed his gratitude to the American people for the critical security, economic, and humanitarian assistance we continue to provide, and we saw how this assistance saves lives when we toured a World Food Programme food distribution center."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Sens. Chris Coons, D-Del., and Rob Portman, R-Ohio.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Sens. Chris Coons, D-Del., and Rob Portman, R-Ohio. (Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy)

RUSSIA TROOP MORALE LOW OVER FIGHTING IN TIN ‘CANS’ AS MOSCOW LEANS ON BELARUS FOR SUPPORT

Congress appears likely to consider yet more funding for the war in its lame-duck session after the midterms. But many Republicans, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif. – who may be the House speaker in January if Republicans are able to win control of the House – are now questioning if continued high-level U.S. funding for Ukraine is wise.

"I think people are going to be sitting in a recession, and they’re not going to write a blank check to Ukraine," McCarthy recently told Punchbowl News. 

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., told Punchbowl News recently that he does not anticipate continuing to give Ukraine a "blank check."

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., told Punchbowl News recently that he does not anticipate continuing to give Ukraine a "blank check." (Reuters/Jonathan Ernst)

Many members of McCarthy's House GOP conference feel the same, as do some GOP senators. Portman, who is retiring, may be replaced by Republican candidate JD Vance, who opposes continued aid to Ukraine.

But the vast majority of Congress – including nearly all Democrats –  is likely to support an effort to sent more aid to Ukraine in the coming months.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has also reaffirmed his support for U.S. aid to Ukraine.

Tyler Olson is a reporter covering the Senate for Fox News Digital. 

