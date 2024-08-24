Expand / Collapse search
Ukraine

On Ukrainian Independence Day, over 100 POWs swapped with Russia

Many of the Russian combatants exchanged by the Ukrainian government were captured in the Kursk region

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi Fox News
Published | Updated
Ukraine exchanged over 100 individuals with Russia this week as the country celebrated its third Independence Day since the invasion began.

The two nations swapped an even number of prisoners — 115 soldiers for 115 soldiers — on Saturday, the 55th such exchange of the ongoing conflict.

"Another 115 of our defenders have returned home today. These are warriors of the National Guard, the Armed Forces, the Navy, and the State Border Guard Service," Zelenskyy said in a statement on the exchange. "We remember everyone. We are searching for them and making every effort to bring them all back."

RUSSIA LOOKS TO DOWNPLAY UKRAINE INVASION AS 'NEW NORMAL' WHILE PUTIN FAILS TO STOP WAR ON HOME TURF: REPORT

Ukraine Russia War Prisoners Exchange

Ukrainian prisoners of war return home after various lengths of imprisonment in Russia.  (Office of the Ukrainian President)

The agreement was struck via negotiations facilitated by the United Arab Emirates

Zelenskyy praised those soldiers responsible for capturing Russian combatants, stating that such successes on the battlefield give the much smaller nation leverage in negotiations for their own men's return.

"I am grateful to each unit that replenishes our exchange fund. This helps to advance the release of our military personnel and civilians from Russian captivity," Zelenskyy said. "I thank our team and partners, the UAE, for bringing our people back home."

UKRAINE TARGETS RUSSIAN BRIDGES IN MOVE AGAINST MOSCOW COUNTEROFFENSIVE IN KURSK

Kyiv Ukraine Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, takes part in a joint briefing on the 33rd anniversary of the independence of Ukraine in Kyiv, Ukraine. On August 24, Ukraine celebrates its 1991 declaration of independence from the USSR. For security reasons, no large mass events were held in Kyiv on this day, except some solemn activities.  (Yan Dobronosov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)

Officials in the Kremlin are scrambling to downplay Ukraine’s invasion into the Kursk region as Russian President Vladimir Putin has failed for a second week to stop Kyiv’s advances on his home turf, according to a report by independent Russian news outlet Meduza.

The report, which first emerged last week, claimed that sources in the Kremlin have begun pushing government-funded media agencies to minimize the severity of the Ukrainian incursion and to start employing a propaganda campaign that encourages Russians to embrace the "new normal."

Field of MArs Poland Ukraine Independence Day Russia War

People walk among graves at the Field of Mars cemetery in Lviv to commemorate the fallen soldiers on the occasion of the Independence Day Of Ukraine, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.  (IVAN STANISLAVSKY/AFP via Getty Images)

Fox News Digital could not independently verify the report, which comes as Ukraine continues to tout its success in capturing more than 780 square miles of Kursk, including the town of Sudhza, as well as nearly 100 Russian villages, according to Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi on Tuesday. 

Fox News Digital's Caitlin McFall contributed to this report.

