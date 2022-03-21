Expand / Collapse search
Ukraine
Published

Ukrainian children are in 'imminent danger' amid Russia's invasion, humanitarian organization warns

At least 1.5 million Ukrainian children have fled the country in recent weeks

By Paul Best | Fox News
Humanitarian crisis in Ukraine worsening 'by the hour,' Velicovich warns Video

Humanitarian crisis in Ukraine worsening 'by the hour,' Velicovich warns

Brett Velicovich, an Army veteran working with HARP Rescue, joined 'The Next Revolution' to discuss what life is like on the ground in Ukraine as Putin's assault continues.

Dozens of Ukrainian children have already been killed and up to six million more are in "imminent danger" as Russian forces continue their assault on Ukrainian cities, the humanitarian organization Save the Children warned Monday. 

"We are extremely alarmed by reports that bombs and intense shelling have damaged more than 460 schools across the country, and over 60 now lay in complete ruins," Pete Walsh, Save the Children’s Country Director in Ukraine, said in a statement on Monday. "School should be a safe haven for children, not a place of fear, injury or death."

Ukrainian authorities said Sunday that Russian forces bombed an art school sheltering 400 people in Mariupol, a port city on the Azov Sea that has been under siege for weeks. 

"To do this to a peaceful city, what the occupiers did, is a terror that will be remembered for centuries to come," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sunday evening. "The more Russia uses terror against Ukraine, the worse the consequences for it."

  • Damage in Kyiv due to shelling
    Image 1 of 3

    Many apartments and a school in Kyiv are severely damaged after an attack carried out by the Russian forces in Kyiv, Ukraine on March 18, 2022.  (Photo by Emin Sansar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

  • russia ukraine war
    Image 2 of 3

    A woman and children hide from shelling in a school bomb shelter in Sartana village which is under the Government of the Donetsk People's Republic control, northeast of Mariupol, eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, March 16, 2022.  (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov)

  • Ukrainian emergency employees and volunteers
    Image 3 of 3

    Ukrainian emergency employees and volunteers carry an injured pregnant woman from the damaged by shelling maternity hospital in Mariupol, Ukraine.  (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

On Thursday, Russian forces killed 21 people when they shelled a school and community center in Merefa, a town northeast of Kharkiv, Mayor Veniamin Sitov said. 

RUSSIA INVADES UKRAINE: LIVE UPDATES

Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi posted a picture on Friday of 109 strollers in the city's historic Rynok Square, symbolizing the lives of 109 children who he says have been killed. 

Nearly 3.5 million people, 1.5 million of whom are children, have fled Ukraine since Russia invaded on Feb. 24. 

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) said Saturday that children fleeing the war are at a "heightened risk of human trafficking" as "traffickers often seek to exploit the chaos of largescale population movements." 

  • Russian Army Bombing Residential Districts Of Kyiv
    Image 1 of 3

    Destroyed children's l Kindergarten in residential district of Kyiv after it was hit by shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 18, 2022. (Photo by Maxym Marusenko/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

  • Ukraine
    Image 2 of 3

    People holding their children struggle to get on a train to Lviv at the Kyiv station, Ukraine, Monday, March 7, 2022.  (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

  • Ukraine border
    Image 3 of 3

    Women and children wait to board a bus heading to Przemysl after fleeing Ukraine, at the border crossing in Medyka, Poland, Thursday, March 10, 2022.  (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu)

"The war in Ukraine is leading to massive displacement and refugee flows – conditions that could lead to a significant spike in human trafficking and an acute child protection crisis," Afshan Khan, UNICEF’s Regional Director for Europe and Central Asia, said Saturday. "Displaced children are extremely vulnerable to being separated from their families, exploited, and trafficked."

The United Nations announced Sunday that it could verify the deaths of at least 75 children since Russia invaded, but warned that the actual number is likely "considerably higher." 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Paul Best is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Paul.best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest. 