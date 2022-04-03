Expand / Collapse search
Ukraine war photos: Horrific findings after Russian retreat from Kyiv outskirts

In southern Ukraine, residents walk as clouds of dark smoke billow into the air after Russian forces launched missiles on Odessa

Bodies wrapped in black tarp lie in a mass grave on the outskirts of Kyiv as Ukrainian troops assess the destruction after Russian troops withdrew from the area.

In another village, the bodies of a mayor, her husband and son, and of a man believed to be a Ukrainian serviceman, also lie in a muddy pit behind a plot of land with houses where Russian forces had slept.

MSNBC'S ALI VELSHI CALLS FOR ‘DIRECT MILITARY’ ACTION FROM NATO, THE WEST IN UKRAINE

A lifeless body of a man with his hands tied behind his back is discovered on the ground in Bucha, northwest of Kyiv. Ukrainian authorities accuse Russian forces of committing war crimes and leaving behind a "scene from a horror movie." 

    Soldiers walk amid destroyed Russian tanks in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, April 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

    A woman walks as smoke rises in the air in the background after shelling in Odesa, Ukraine, Sunday, April 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

    Ukrainian soldiers celebrate at a check point in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, April 3, 2022.  (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

    Bodies lie in a mass grave in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, April 3, 2022. Ukrainian troops are finding brutalized bodies and widespread destruction in the suburbs of Kyiv, sparking new calls for a war crimes investigation and sanctions against Russia. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

    Ukrainian firefighters work at a scene of a destroyed building after shelling in Odesa, Ukraine, Sunday, April 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

    A lifeless body of a man with his hands tied behind his back lies on the ground in Bucha, Ukraine, Sunday, April 3, 2022.  (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

    A Ukrainian serviceman tries unsuccessfully to convince a puppy to drink milk as residents wait for distribution of food products in the village of Motyzhyn, Ukraine, which was until recently under the control of the Russian military, Sunday, April 3, 2022.  (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

    Volunteers Anastasia, left, and Anton pose for a picture in a yard of an apartment building destroyed by shelling during their wedding celebration in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, April 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Marienko)

    EDS NOTE: GRAPHIC CONTENT - The bodies of village mayor Olga Sukhenko, her husband and son and that of a man believed to be a Ukrainian serviceman, who was not yet identified, lie in pit in the village of Motyzhyn, Ukraine, Sunday, April 3, 2022. The pit is situated behind a plot of land with three houses where Russian forces had slept and were entrenched. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

    A woman covers her son with a blanket after fleeing the war from neighboring Ukraine at the border crossing in Medyka, southeastern Poland, Sunday, April 3, 2022.  (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)

    A woman kisses a man while cooking on an open fire outside an apartment building which had no electricity, water or gas since the beginning of the Russian invasion in Bucha, Ukraine, Sunday, April 3, 2022.  (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

    People cook on an open fire outside an apartment building which had no electricity, water or gas since the beginning of the Russian invasion in Bucha, Ukraine, Sunday, April 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

The charred remains of destroyed Russian tanks leave behind a layer of black dust covering the streets of Bucha.

ZELENSKYY SAYS MINES AFTER RUSSIAN RETREAT THREATEN KYIV

In southern Ukraine, residents walk as clouds of dark smoke billow into the air after Russian forces launched missiles on the Black Sea port of Odessa.

People gather to cook on an open fire outside their apartments. They’ve lived without electricity, water or gas since the beginning of the Russian invasion.