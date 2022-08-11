Ukraine, in threatening music video, warns 'unpleasantly hot summer break' if Russia doesn't leave Crimea

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense posted a threatening message Thursday morning in the form of an unusual music video in which they warned Russia to get out of Crimea or pay the price.

Set to "Cruel Summer," the 1983 hit by Bananarama, the video says that Russians should have visited somewhere else for their summer vacation, and they better leave soon.

"You had a few options this summer," the video begins, suggesting Dubai's Palm Jumeira beaches, resorts in Antalya, Turkey, or Cuba. "You chose Crimea," it continues. "Big mistake."

The video then shows footage of bombs dropping while people flee a beach.

UKRAINE LOOKS TO END ‘ACTIVE’ PHASE OF WAR AHEAD OF WINTER MONTHS

"Time to head home," the message says, while "Cruel Summer" continues to play in the background.

The video closes with the words, "Crimea is Ukraine."

EXPERT CASTS DOUBT ON REPORT THAT UKRAINIAN SPECIAL FORCES BEHIND CRIMEA AIRFIELD ATTACK

The musical threat accompanied a message that Russia should stay out of Crimea "[u]nless they want an unpleasantly hot summer break," adding that "no amount of sunscreen will protect them from the hazardous effects of smoking in unauthorised areas."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The video post comes after one top Ukrainian official said Ukraine wants to use "maximum measures to end the active part of the war" before winter, because Russia is attacking their infrastructure.