Ukraine-Russia war: Satellite images reveal fires, severe damage to residential buildings in Mariupol

Satellite images taken Saturday reveal destruction and damage to residential buildings, as well as a hospital, in Mariupol, Ukraine, as Russia's ongoing war with the country continues.

The images were taken by Maxar Technologies, a private company in the United States, and show severe damage to several residential buildings throughout the southern Ukrainian city.

The photos show fires, as well as artillery craters left behind from Russia's attack on the city.

Several photos taken by Maxar show the before and after toll that Russia's invasion has taken on Ukraine.

An estimated 2,155,271 refugees have fled Ukraine amid Russia’s ongoing invasion of the country , with the majority escaping to Poland, according to statistics posted this week by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), as those in Mariupol reel from the aftermath of a bombing at a maternity hospital.

Nationwide, thousands are thought to have been killed, both civilians and soldiers, in the two weeks of fighting since Russian President Vladimir Putin’s forces invaded.

