Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Ukraine
Published

Ukraine-Russia war: Satellite images reveal fires, severe damage to residential buildings in Mariupol

An estimated 2,155,271 refugees have fled Ukraine

Kyle Morris
By Kyle Morris | Fox News
close
Russian forces close in on Kyiv as Ukraine prepares for all-out assault Video

Russian forces close in on Kyiv as Ukraine prepares for all-out assault

Fox News foreign correspondent Trey Yingst has the latest developments from Kyiv, Ukraine.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Satellite images taken Saturday reveal destruction and damage to residential buildings, as well as a hospital, in Mariupol, Ukraine, as Russia's ongoing war with the country continues.

The images were taken by Maxar Technologies, a private company in the United States, and show severe damage to several residential buildings throughout the southern Ukrainian city.

The photos show fires, as well as artillery craters left behind from Russia's attack on the city.

Multispectral imagery of artillery craters in fields and damaged buildings, Zhovteneyvi district, western Mariupol (Location: 47.117, 37.498)

Multispectral imagery of artillery craters in fields and damaged buildings, Zhovteneyvi district, western Mariupol (Location: 47.117, 37.498) (Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies.)

Multispectral imagery of fires in industrial area, Primorskyi district (Location: 47.088, 37.494)

Multispectral imagery of fires in industrial area, Primorskyi district (Location: 47.088, 37.494) (Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies.)

Several photos taken by Maxar show the before and after toll that Russia's invasion has taken on Ukraine.

Before/after views of apartment buildings and damage in area, Zhovteneyvi district (Location: 47.107, 37.509)

Before/after views of apartment buildings and damage in area, Zhovteneyvi district (Location: 47.107, 37.509) (Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies.)

Before/after views of apartment buildings and damage in area, Zhovteneyvi district (Location: 47.107, 37.509)

Before/after views of apartment buildings and damage in area, Zhovteneyvi district (Location: 47.107, 37.509) (Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies.)

Before/after views of apartment buildings and damage, Zelinskovo Street (Location: 47.105, 37.514)

Before/after views of apartment buildings and damage, Zelinskovo Street (Location: 47.105, 37.514) (Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies.)

Before/after views of apartment buildings and damage, Zelinskovo Street (Location: 47.105, 37.514)

Before/after views of apartment buildings and damage, Zelinskovo Street (Location: 47.105, 37.514) (Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies.)

Before/after views of Mariupol hospital and airstrike damage (Location: 47.096, 37.533)

Before/after views of Mariupol hospital and airstrike damage (Location: 47.096, 37.533) (Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies.)

Before/after views of Mariupol hospital and airstrike damage (Location: 47.096, 37.533)

Before/after views of Mariupol hospital and airstrike damage (Location: 47.096, 37.533) (Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies.)

An estimated 2,155,271 refugees have fled Ukraine amid Russia’s ongoing invasion of the country, with the majority escaping to Poland, according to statistics posted this week by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), as those in Mariupol reel from the aftermath of a bombing at a maternity hospital.

Nationwide, thousands are thought to have been killed, both civilians and soldiers, in the two weeks of fighting since Russian President Vladimir Putin’s forces invaded.

Fox News' Stephanie Pagones contributed to this article.

Kyle Morris covers politics for Fox News. On Twitter: @RealKyleMorris.