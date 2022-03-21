Ukraine-Russia war: photos show devastation and suffering as Russian bombardment continues

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine stretched into its 26th day, new photos show the devastation and death wrought by the conflict.

Heavy bombardment of Mariupol continued as Ukraine rejected an offer to surrender the strategic port city to Russia in exchange for their soldiers safe passage out.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned Monday the bombing of an art school in Mariupol where 400 civilians were taking shelter. "They are under the rubble, and we don't know how many of them have survived," he said.

Russian shelling Sunday in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv killed at least eight people, demolished a shopping center and gutted a high-rise building.

Russian forces have resorted to scorched earth tactics, targeting population centers and leaving civilians unable to escape or go outside to find food or water.

About 3.38 million people have fled Ukraine. The U.N. human rights office has confirmed 902 civilian killings and 1,459 injuries since the conflict began Feb. 24 through Saturday – but the true human cost is believed to be significantly higher. Ukrainian officials have said that thousands of civilians have died.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

WARNING: THE FOLLOWING CONTAINS GRAPHIC IMAGES