Ukraine
Published

Ukraine-Russia war: photos show devastation and suffering as Russian bombardment continues

More than 3 million people have fled Ukraine since the war began

Rebecca Rosenberg
By Rebecca Rosenberg | Fox News
Russia pressuring Ukraine to give up Mariupol, troops approaching Odesa Video

Russia pressuring Ukraine to give up Mariupol, troops approaching Odesa

Former DIA intel officer Rebekah Koffler on Putin's next steps and questions about the Biden administration's preparation for Russia using nuclear weapons

As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine stretched into its 26th day, new photos show the devastation and death wrought by the conflict.

Heavy bombardment of Mariupol continued as Ukraine rejected an offer to surrender the strategic port city to Russia in exchange for their soldiers safe passage out.

RUSSIA INVADES UKRAINE: LIVE UPDATES

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned Monday the bombing of an art school in Mariupol where 400 civilians were taking shelter. "They are under the rubble, and we don't know how many of them have survived," he said.

Russian shelling Sunday in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv killed at least eight people, demolished a shopping center and gutted a high-rise building. 

Russian forces have resorted to scorched earth tactics, targeting population centers and leaving civilians unable to escape or go outside to find food or water. 

About 3.38 million people have fled Ukraine. The U.N. human rights office has confirmed 902 civilian killings and 1,459 injuries since the conflict began Feb. 24 through Saturday – but the true human cost is believed to be significantly higher. Ukrainian officials have said that thousands of civilians have died.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

WARNING: THE FOLLOWING CONTAINS GRAPHIC IMAGES

  • Man reacts to shelling of building
    Image 1 of 23

    A man stands in front of his ruined home after Russian shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, March 21, 2022. At least eight people were killed in the attack. (AP Photo/ (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

  • Man walks into apartment ruined by Russian shelling
    Image 2 of 23

    A man walks in his destroyed apartment after Russian shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 21, 2022. At least eight people were killed in the attack. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

  • Russian airstrikes on Kyiv
    Image 3 of 23

    Wreckage and debris outside a damaged shopping mall after Russia shelling in the Podilskyi district of Kyiv, Ukraine, March 21, 2022. (Photo by Ceng Shou Yi/NurPhoto via Getty Images) (Ceng Shou Yi/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

  • memorial service for fallen Ukrainian soldier
    Image 4 of 23

    The mother and father of border-guard-turned-soldier Denys Snihur, 25, killed by Russian shelling in the northern town of Ovruch, mourn his death during a memorial service in Lviv, Ukraine, March 21, 2022.  REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra (REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra)

  • Memorial for Ukrainian soldier
    Image 5 of 23

    The mother of border-guard-turned-soldier Denys Snihur, 25, killed by Russian shelling in the northern town of Ovruch, mourns his death at his funeral in Lviv, Ukraine, March 21, 2022.  REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra (REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra)

  • Russia airstrikes in Kyiv that damaged shopping mall
    Image 6 of 23

    View from a broken window of a residence near a damaged shopping mall in the Podilskyi district of Kyiv after Russian air strikes March 21, 2022.  (Photo by Ceng Shou Yi/NurPhoto via Getty Images) (Photo by Ceng Shou Yi/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

  • Russia bombs residential area in Kyiv
    Image 7 of 23

    A shopping center was destroyed after a Russia military strike in the Podilskyi residential district of Kyiv March 21, 2022 (Photo by Maxym Marusenko/NurPhoto via Getty Images) (Photo by Maxym Marusenko/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

  • A woman walks her dog in Kyiv, Ukraine
    Image 8 of 23

    Mangled buildings and vehicles after Russian forces attacked a shopping mall, in Kyiv, Ukraine on March 21, 2022. (Photo by Emin Sansar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) (Photo by Emin Sansar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

  • Russia shelling of shopping mall in Kyiv
    Image 9 of 23

    An aerial view of the ruined shopping mall after Russian shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine on March 21, 2022. (Photo by Emin Sansar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) (Photo by Emin Sansar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

  • Kyiv shopping center bombed
    Image 10 of 23

    Firefighters try to put out flames at a Kyiv, Ukraine, shopping center after a Russian military strike March 21, 2022. The 10-storey building was hit by a powerful blast that pulverized vehicles and left behind a large crater. (Photo by ARIS MESSINIS / AFP) (Photo by ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images) (Photo by ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images)

  • Refugees in Lviv, Ukraine, railway station
    Image 11 of 23

    A man holds his child at a railway station in Lviv, Ukraine, on March 21, 2022. (Photo by Yuriy Dyachyshyn / AFP) (Photo by YURIY DYACHYSHYN/AFP via Getty Images) (Photo by YURIY DYACHYSHYN/AFP via Getty Images)

  • Ukraine firefighters picking through debris
    Image 12 of 23

    A Ukranian serviceman walks through a shopping mall in Kyiv, Ukraine, that was destroyed by a Russian military strike. (Photo by ARIS MESSINIS / AFP) (Photo by ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images) (Photo by ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images))

  • Destroyed kitchen in apartment building Ukraine
    Image 13 of 23

    A damaged kitchen at an apartment building hit by shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine, March 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Marienko) (AP Photo/Andrew Marienko)

  • Ukrainian refugess in Romania
    Image 14 of 23

    Egor, 5, rests in hotel ballroom, which has been converted to a temporary shelter after fleeing from Chernihiv, Ukraine, to Romania March 20, 2022. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne/File Photo (REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne/File Photo)

  • firefighters pick through debris after shopping center damaged near Kyiv
    Image 15 of 23

    Firefighters stand on a destroyed armored military vehicle at a shopping mall ruined by a Russian attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 21, 2022.  (Photo by ARIS MESSINIS / AFP) (Photo by ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images) (Photo by ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images)

  • Ukrainian army chaplain near Kyiv
    Image 16 of 23

    Ukraine army Chaplain Mikola Madenski walks through rubble outside the destroyed Retroville shopping mall in Kyiv, Ukraine, after a Russian attack March 21, 2022. (Photo by ARIS MESSINIS / AFP) (Photo by ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images) (Photo by ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images)

  • refugees in Lviv, Ukraine, railway station
    Image 17 of 23

    People rest in the Lviv, Ukraine, railway station March 21, 2022. (Photo by Yuriy Dyachyshyn / AFP) (Photo by YURIY DYACHYSHYN/AFP via Getty Images) (YURIY DYACHYSHYN/AFP via Getty Images)

  • Russian bombing destroys shopping mall in Kyiv
    Image 18 of 23

    A view of mangled buildings and vehicles after Russian attacks on a shopping mall, in Kyiv, Ukraine, on March 21, 2022. (Photo by Emin Sansar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) (Photo by Emin Sansar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

  • Russia airstrikes destroy shopping mall
    Image 19 of 23

    A police officer stands guard next to the wreckage outside a damaged shopping center in the Podilskyi district of Kyiv, Ukraine, March 21, 2022.   (Photo by Ceng Shou Yi/NurPhoto via Getty Images) (Photo by Ceng Shou Yi/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

  • Refugees fleeing Ukraine in Leipzig, Germany
    Image 20 of 23

    A little girl plays next to a group of refugees from Ukraine and a senior citizen in a wheelchair at the main train station. (Photo by Jan Woitas/picture alliance via Getty Images) (Photo by Jan Woitas/picture alliance via Getty Images)

  • Ukrainian servicemen sift through rubble
    Image 21 of 23

    Ukranian servicemen search through rubble inside the Retroville shopping mall after a Russian attack in Kyiv on March 21, 2022. (Photo by ARIS MESSINIS / AFP) (Photo by ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images) (Photo by ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images)

  • Mangled cars shown in aftermath of Kyiv bombing
    Image 22 of 23

    Wreckage and debris at a mall in Kyiv, Ukraine, attacked by Russian forces March 21, 2022 (Photo by Maxym Marusenko/NurPhoto via Getty Images) (Photo by Maxym Marusenko/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

  • A woman stares out the window of a bus in Ukraine
    Image 23 of 23

    A woman waits on a bus for Ukrainian police to check papers and belongings in Brovary, Ukraine, March 20, 2022.(AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda) (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

Rebecca Rosenberg is a veteran journalist and book author with a focus on crime and criminal justice. Email tips to rebecca.rosenberg@fox.com and @ReRosenberg.