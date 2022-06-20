Expand / Collapse search
Ukraine moves to restrict Russian culture by banning certain books, music

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to sign the laws that restrict certain Russian books and music

Lorraine Taylor
By Lorraine Taylor | Fox News
The Ukrainian parliament moved Sunday to further rid its country of Russian culture and influence, in a process referred to by some as "derussification," by voting to pass a law that restricts certain Russian books and music in the country.

The law stops the printing of books by Russian citizens. There is an exception, however, if the Russian citizen is willing to give up their Russian passport and become a Ukraine citizen, then their books can still be printed. The ban also only applies to authors who held Russian citizenship after the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union.

A firefighter works to extinguish a blaze after a Russian airstrike hit the House of Culture, which was used to distribute aid, in Derhachi, Ukraine, on May 13.

A firefighter works to extinguish a blaze after a Russian airstrike hit the House of Culture, which was used to distribute aid, in Derhachi, Ukraine, on May 13. (Reuters/Ricardo Moraes)

The law also restricts books from being imported into Ukraine. Now, books printed in Russia and Belarus can no longer be imported, and special permission is required for the importation of books in Russian from any other countries.

The Ukrainian parliament did not stop at just books - the parliament also passed a law that stops all music by post-1991 Russian citizens from being played by media outlets and on public transportation. The law also requires TV and radio stations to play more Ukrainian-language speech and music content. 

Russia President Vladimir Putin.

Russia President Vladimir Putin. (Alexander Demyanchuk, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

"The laws are designed to help Ukrainian authors share quality content with the widest possible audience, which after the Russian invasion do not accept any Russian creative product on a physical level," Ukraine Culture Minister Oleksandr Tkachenko said.

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office on Saturday, June 18, 2022, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attends a meeting with military officials as he visits the war-hit Mykolaiv region.

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office on Saturday, June 18, 2022, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attends a meeting with military officials as he visits the war-hit Mykolaiv region. (AP)

Ukraine says the laws are necessary to combat Russia's efforts to erase Ukraine culture, while Russia says such measures oppress Russian speakers in Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to sign the laws.

