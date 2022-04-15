US believes Ukraine's actions led to sinking of Russia's Moskva warship, official says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A U.S. official told Fox News on Friday that the latest assessment by the U.S. is that Russia's Moskva warship was struck by two Ukrainian missiles before it sank.

The U.S. believes the flagship of Russia's Black Sea navy was roughly 60 nautical miles south of Odesa at the time of the explosion.

Moscow has claimed the ship sank after a fire on board caused an explosion.

"During the towing of the cruiser Moskva to the port of destination, the ship lost its stability due to hull damage received during a fire from the detonation of ammunition. In the conditions of stormy seas, the ship sank," Russia’s Ministry of Defense told state media.

U.S. officials also said Friday it is unclear how many Russian sailors may have been killed in the attack due to lack of satellite imagery.

The officials said it is believed that two Ukrainian Neptune anti-ship cruise missiles were used in the operation.

U.S. officials cannot confirm where the ship eventually sank in the Black Sea, but it was headed east toward the Crimean port city of Sevastopol.

Fox News' Mark Meredith and Liz Friden contributed to this report.